Coronavirus: Self-isolators to be paid sick pay from first day off under emergency legislation

Under previous rules, employees were not entitled to statutory sick pay until their fourth day off work. Picture: PA

Boris Johnson has said those self-isolating because of coronavirus will now be paid statutory sick pay from their first day off work, under new emergency legislation.

The Prime Minister said people who self-isolate are "helping to protect all of us by slowing the spread of the virus" while announcing the changes.

Under previous rules, employees were not entitled to statutory sick pay until their fourth day off work.

He told the Commons: "If they stay at home and if we ask people to self-isolate, they may lose out financially.

"So, I can today announce that the Health Secretary will bring forward, as part of our emergency coronavirus legislation, measures to allow the payment of statutory sick pay from the very first day you are sick instead of four days under the current rules, and I think that's the right way forward.

"Nobody should be penalised for doing the right thing."

Statutory sick pay is £94.25 per week for up to 28 weeks.