Coronavirus set to become global health emergency - as UK begins checks at Heathrow

Passengers will be monitored as they enter the UK. Picture: PA

Passengers arriving at Heathrow Airport from china will be observed for signs of a Coronavirus as authorities in China warn the virus could mutate.

The measures, set to be announced later, will apply to flights from Wuhan to London Heathrow, the BBC reports.

According to government sources, Public Health England will upgrade the risk to the UK population from very low to low, while the World Health Organisation (WHO) is expected to declare a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

Nine people have died and hundreds of others have been infected, with cases detected in countries including the US, Japan and South Korea as increased precautions are taken to prevent the virus spreading during the busy Lunar New Year.

Chinese citizens are taking precautions. Picture: PA

It is expected Health Secretary Matt Hancock will put in place a series of "port measures" as a precaution which include:

A health team to meet each direct flight from Wuhan to London Heathrow

Passengers on flights will hear an announcement and be given a leaflet to encourage them to report if they are ill

Aircraft will land in an isolated area of Heathrow Terminal 4 that "better lends itself to any health contingencies"

Screening checks are already in place in China. Picture: PA

The move comes as authorities in China have warned the virus could mutate and spread further.

The number of cases of the virus has risen to 440 with many countries bringing in screening processes amid concern of a global epidemic.

Deputy Director of the National Health Commission Li Bin told reporters all the deaths had been in Hubei province, where the first illnesses from the new coronavirus were reported in December.

Mr Li said Japan and South Korea had confirmed one case each and Thailand three.

The Coronavirus could mutate, authorities have warned. Picture: PA

The US and Taiwan also have reported one case each.

"There has already been human-to-human transmission and infection of medical workers," Mr Li said.

"Evidence has shown that the disease has been transmitted through the respiratory tract and there is the possibility of viral mutation."

Authorities are particularly concerned about travellers arriving from Wuhan, the central eastern city where the virus appears to have originated.

In China, face masks sold out and officials at airports and train stations checked passengers for fevers as the country sought to control the outbreak.

Guards at Wuhan's airport pointed electronic thermometers at travellers.