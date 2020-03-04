Coronavirus: 'Significant' rise in cases expected as two more test positive in Scotland

The Government is encouraging the public to wash their hands properly. Picture: PA

England's chief medical officer says the UK will probably see a 'significant' rise in coronavirus cases within around six weeks - and that we should expect deaths.

Professor Chris Whitty has insisted the public should not be alarmed, but instead focus on protecting ourselves.

A Government campaign's been launched highlighting how we can do just that, by washing our hands properly.

He said up to 20 per cent of the population could be sick at any one time.

On Tuesday the Government's "battle plan" for tackling the virus was released which said in a worst-case scenario, up to 80% of the population could become infected, with people in hospital with pneumonia and a relatively high death rate among the elderly and frail.

Two more people in Scotland have been diagnosed with coronavirus, it has been confirmed, taking the UK's total number of cases to 53.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said she could not say yet if the new cases of Covid-19 were linked to the first one north of the border, in Tayside.

Officials were informed of the new cases overnight, Ms Freeman said.

She told the BBC: "We now have three cases in Scotland."

It comes the day after the Government launched its "battle plan" to combat the outbreak with a warning that up to a fifth of the UK workforce could be off sick when the virus hits its peak.

Meanwhile, NHS England has ordered hospitals to review their intensive care bed numbers and how they could be increased to cope with a surge in cases.

In a letter to NHS bosses, strategic incident director Keith Willett said a level four incident - the highest category - had been declared

He raised the prospect that infected patients may soon start being treated on hospital wards as the numbers grow.

Hospitals have been told to draw up plans to segregate wards such as A&E departments in the event of a "significant escalation" in cases.

All adults and children in intensive care with any kind of respiratory infection must also now be tested for the virus.