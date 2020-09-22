Over 75% support tighter coronavirus restrictions after PM's announcement

There is significant support from the public for the new coronavirus restrictions. Picture: PA Images

More than three quarters of people have expressed support for tighter coronavirus restrictions after Boris Johnson's statement to MPs this afternoon, a snap poll has shown.

According to a YouGov poll of 3,436 adults in the UK, taken immediately after the Prime Minister's speech to the Commons, 78% said they supported new measures introduced in England.

While 71% of respondents expressed strong support, almost half (45%) said they did not think the measures went far enough.

The support comes from across the political spectrum, with 85% of Liberal Democrat supporters the most in favour of the measures, as well as 83% of Conservatives and 81% of Labour voters.

Opposition is highest, however, among people aged under 25, with almost one third saying the restrictions are unnecessary.

The strongest support comes from Brits over 65, whom only 11% disagree with the Boris Johnson's announcement.

Mr Johnson's warning came as data from YouGov showed that almost half of UK adults questioned did not think the new measures went far enough.

The public expressed support for the measures, but many thought they did not go far enough. Picture: PA Images

The Prime Minister had earlier announced that office staff should work from home if possible, face masks should be worn by retail staff and in taxis, and pubs and restaurants must close at 10pm.

Speaking in a televised address to the nation, the Prime Minister warned the public face "unquestionably difficult months to come", but added he is sure the "spirit of togetherness" will carry us through what is predicted to be an incredibly tough winter.

The UK has been facing a rapidly rising coronavirus crisis in recent weeks, with daily hospitalisations more than doubling in a fortnight.

Speaking on Tuesday in the Commons, Mr Johnson set out the new restrictions for England in the House of Commons aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

Stressing the need for everyone to observe rules on social distancing and hygiene measures, Mr Johnson added: "Never in our history has our collective destiny and our collective health depended so completely on our individual behaviour.

"If we follow these simple rules together, we will get through this winter together."