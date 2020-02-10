UK declares coronavirus a 'serious and imminent threat to public health'

The death toll in China has risen as the UK declares the virus a threat. Picture: PA

Britain's Department of Health has declared coronavirus a "serious and imminent threat to public health" as the death toll rises in China.

The coronavirus death toll has risen to 908 as China's health ministry announced a further 97 deaths, and said another 3,062 cases had been reported over the previous 24 hours.

The total number of cases in mainland China has hit at 40,171 which was a 15% increase from Saturday.

Japan's health minister confirmed 60 more people on a quarantined cruise ship have tested positive for the virus with a total of 130 passengers and crew on the Diamond Princess, quarantined in the port of Yokohama, near Tokyo, with officials previously saying 70 people had the virus among the 3,711 passengers and crew.

More than 3,600 people are still in a 14-day quarantine on board the ship.

NHS staff prepare to greet travellers from Wuhan. Picture: PA

On Monday a Department of Health statement said: "The Secretary of State has made regulations to ensure that the public are protected as far as possible from the transmission of the virus.

"In accordance with Regulation 3, the Secretary of State declares that the incidence or transmission of novel Coronavirus constitutes a serious and imminent threat to public health, and the measures outlined in these regulations are considered as an effective means of delaying or preventing further transmission of the virus.

"In accordance with Regulation 2, the Secretary of State designates Arrowe Park Hospital and Kents Hill Park as an 'isolation' facility and Wuhan and Hubei province as an 'infected area'."

One British man who caught coronavirus in Singapore appears to be linked to at least seven other confirmed cases in England, France and Spain.

There are now four confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK, with this man having been the third to test positive.

The man is thought to have been diagnosed in Brighton and was transferred to St Thomas' Hospital in London, where there is an infectious diseases unit, on Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile, five British nationals who have tested positive in France were diagnosed after they came into contact with a British national who had recently returned from Singapore, the French health ministry said.

The four adults and a nine-year-old child, who are not in a serious condition, were staying in the Alpine resort area of Contamines-Montjoie near Mont Blanc.

Meanwhile, another plane carrying people evacuated from the coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan landed at RAF Brize Norton on Sunday morning.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the repatriation flight had brought back 105 British nationals and family members, as well as 95 European nationals and family members.

The passengers were taken to the Kents Hill Park hotel and conference centre in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, where they will be quarantined for 14 days.