Coronavirus: Dozens trapped after quarantine hotel in China collapsed

7 March 2020, 16:34

Rescuers work at the site of a collapsed five-story hotel building in Quanzhou city in southeast China's Fujian province
Rescuers work at the site of a collapsed five-story hotel building in Quanzhou city in southeast China's Fujian province. Picture: PA

By Megan White

Dozens of people have been trapped after a hotel in China being used as a coronavirus quarantine facility collapsed.

At least 30 people were pulled from the rubble after the Xinjia hotel in Quanzhou collapsed around 7.30pm local time on Saturday.

Chinese state media said the hotel was being used as a medical observation site for people who had been in close contact with Covid-19 patients.

Shocking footage posted by Global Times showed search teams looking for survivors as night fell in the eastern Chinese city.

At least 30 people were pulled from the rubble after the Xinjia hotel in Quanzhou collapsed
At least 30 people were pulled from the rubble after the Xinjia hotel in Quanzhou collapsed. Picture: PA

The paper said in one tweet that “all-out efforts are being carried out for the rescue… to minimise casualties and prevent secondary accidents.”

They added: “Authorities also urged that a probe should be launched to investigate the cause for the collapse.”

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Lebanon PM says country unable to pay foreign currency debt

Mansfield baby death: Woman, 25, arrested after 20-month-old dies in hospital

Joseph McCann: Victim of serial rapist 'angry' that probation service 'failed' her

Coronavirus: China tries to go back to work to heal illness-inflicted economy

Coronavirus: 42 more cases in UK, taking total to 206

The News Explained

Boris Johnson has unveiled his coronavirus battle plan

Coronavirus: What is the "delay phase"? Will schools be closed?
LBC asked experts to correct the fake news about coronavirus

Coronavirus mythbusting: Correcting fake news about covid-19

Boris Johnson visited scientists trying to stop the spread of coronavirus

Coronavirus: What are the chances of dying if you get the virus?
Do anti-bacterial hand gels work to stop coronavirus?

Coronavirus: Does antibacterial gel work to stop covid-19?

A woman wears a facemask to protect herself in London

Coronavirus: Why it's more than "just another flu virus"