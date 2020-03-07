Coronavirus: Dozens trapped after quarantine hotel in China collapsed

Rescuers work at the site of a collapsed five-story hotel building in Quanzhou city in southeast China's Fujian province. Picture: PA

By Megan White

Dozens of people have been trapped after a hotel in China being used as a coronavirus quarantine facility collapsed.

At least 30 people were pulled from the rubble after the Xinjia hotel in Quanzhou collapsed around 7.30pm local time on Saturday.

#Update: The Ministry of Emergency Management has sent a team to the site of Xinjia hotel, which collapsed in E China's Quanzhou on Sat evening, to assist local rescue work. The hotel is a medical observation site for close contacts with #COVID19 patients. https://t.co/44iEe8I1SV pic.twitter.com/L2ADWCrXr9 — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) March 7, 2020

Chinese state media said the hotel was being used as a medical observation site for people who had been in close contact with Covid-19 patients.

Shocking footage posted by Global Times showed search teams looking for survivors as night fell in the eastern Chinese city.

The paper said in one tweet that “all-out efforts are being carried out for the rescue… to minimise casualties and prevent secondary accidents.”

They added: “Authorities also urged that a probe should be launched to investigate the cause for the collapse.”