Watch LIVE: Government's latest Coronavirus press conference

24 March 2020, 16:15 | Updated: 24 March 2020, 16:28

The government is due to update the UK on coronavirus
The government is due to update the UK on coronavirus. Picture: PA

The government is due to deliver its daily coronavirus update later today - you can watch it here once the conference begins.

The government is expected to give further clarity on who should and should not be going to work, with specific information about the construction industry.

There are also expected to be answers about how people should get to work in London when the Tube is crowded because of a reduced service.

Watch the updates live above within the next hour from Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

