Live

Coronavirus LIVE: China closes cities, Disneyland shut and UK GPs on alert

24 January 2020, 10:42 | Updated: 24 January 2020, 12:46

A worker disinfectants a train as a precaution against the coronavirus at Suseo Station in Seoul, South Korea
A worker disinfectants a train as a precaution against the coronavirus at Suseo Station in Seoul, South Korea. Picture: PA

GPs have been told to isolate anyone with coronavirus symptoms after 2,000 people arrived in the UK from Wuhan in China.

Guidance from Public Health England said doctors should place patients with symptoms of the virus in a separate room away from other patients and staff.

They have also been advised to check the travel history of their patients.

They should not be allowed to use communal toilet facilities or be physically examined by staff, the guidance adds.

It follows confirmation of over 800 cases of the virus in China, which has caused 26 confirmed deaths.

Follow all the developments live.

Happening Now

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

Richard Huckle killing: Man charged with murder of one of UK's worst paedophiles

Rot am See: 'Six dead' after shooting in town in Germany

Black teen told to cut dreadlocks or face graduation ban from Texas school

Police force to roll out '81% inaccurate' live facial recognition

Government's emergency committee called to discuss coronavirus outbreak

The News Explained

LBC explains: 10 years of the UK's immigration policies in under 10 minutes

LBC explains: 10 years of the UK's immigration policies in under 10 minutes
People in China protect themselves from the coronavirus

Coronavirus: What you need to know about the deadly Chinese superbug
Big Ben Brexit bong latest: will it happen?

Big Ben Brexit bong latest: will it happen?

Royal Summit: LBC explains the latest

Royal Summit: LBC explains the latest

Northern Ireland: why the reinstating of government is so significant

Northern Ireland: why the reinstating of government is so significant