Live

Coronavirus LIVE: China closes cities, Disneyland shut and UK GPs on alert

A worker disinfectants a train as a precaution against the coronavirus at Suseo Station in Seoul, South Korea. Picture: PA

GPs have been told to isolate anyone with coronavirus symptoms after 2,000 people arrived in the UK from Wuhan in China.

Guidance from Public Health England said doctors should place patients with symptoms of the virus in a separate room away from other patients and staff.

They have also been advised to check the travel history of their patients.

They should not be allowed to use communal toilet facilities or be physically examined by staff, the guidance adds.

It follows confirmation of over 800 cases of the virus in China, which has caused 26 confirmed deaths.

Follow all the developments live.