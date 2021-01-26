Coronavirus UK: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what is he expected to say?

26 January 2021, 14:02 | Updated: 26 January 2021, 14:28

Boris Johnson will address the nation at 5pm today
Boris Johnson will address the nation at 5pm today. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Boris Johnson will lead a coronavirus news conference today after the ONS confirmed the UK has seen over 100,000 deaths with Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The Prime Minister will be joined by England's chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty, and NHS England boss Sir Simon Stevens.

The press conference will begin today at 5pm, hours after ONS data revealed the UK's death toll from Covid-19 has surpassed 100,000.

The total number of deaths in the UK involving COVID-19 over the whole pandemic up until January 15 is 103,704, the ONS said today.

ONS data is based on death certificates.

Government figures based on deaths within 28 days of a positive test stands slightly lower, at 98,531.

The UK is behind only the US, Brazil, India and Mexico for overall death toll. The US currently has 421,129 deaths, Brazil 217,664, India 153,587, Mexico 150,273 according to Johns Hopkins University figures.

The Prime Minister is likely to reiterate messaging about the importance of adhering to lockdown rules as the death toll rises. Earlier this week the government released a hard-hitting advertising campaign aimed at making people stick to the rules.

It is also likely that the Prime Minister will be pressed on plans to put all UK arrivals into quarantine for 10 days, with people being asked to foot the bill of over £1,000. However it is not expected that full details of these proposals will be announced at today's press conference.

Ministers are expected to approve the plans to quarantine people who arrive from high-risk countries at a meeting this evening with details not expected to emerge fully until Wednesday.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Virus Outbreak Netherlands Riots

Dutch justice minister vows Covid curfew rioters will be prosecuted
Giuseppe Conte

Italian premier Conte resigns, sparking scramble for new allies
Kaja Kallas

Estonia’s new government sworn in with first female PM

Winter Weather

Major storm sees ‘historic’ snow blanket parts of US

Bobi Wine

Troops withdraw from home of Ugandan opposition challenger Bobi Wine
A spokesman for AstraZeneca called the reports “completely incorrect”

German government denies ‘baseless’ reports Oxford jab is less effective among over 65s

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

LBC explains the help and support available

UK unemployment rises - what help and support is available?

Travellers arriving into the UK could soon be forced to quarantine in hotels on arrival.

Quarantine hotels: What measures could UK travellers face?

Joe Biden is set to become the 46th President of the United States

When is Joe Biden's inauguration and will President Trump attend?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien caller needs son to pay rent despite fear he'll catch Covid at work

James O'Brien caller needs son to pay rent despite fear he'll catch Covid at work
James branded the situation 'hellish'

'She's running out of data on her phone so can't access emails for free school meal vouchers'
This caller told Nick he was fined £150

Wandsworth resident hit with huge fine for putting rubbish out early
Iain Dale challenges Covid anti-vaxxer who has never taken medication

Iain Dale challenges Covid anti-vaxxer who has 'never taken medication'
Caller 'losing herself' as daughter with special needs is 'abandoned' by school

Caller 'losing herself' as daughter with special needs is 'abandoned' by school
Wine importer tells James O'Brien of post-Brexit red tape struggles

Wine importer tells James O'Brien of shocking struggles with post-Brexit red tape

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London