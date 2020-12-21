What time is Boris Johnson's press conference today and what is he expected to say?

21 December 2020, 14:14 | Updated: 21 December 2020, 15:00

Boris Johnson will lead Monday's Downing Street press conference.
Boris Johnson will lead Monday's Downing Street press conference. Picture: PA

By Joe Cook

Boris Johnson will lead a Downing Street press conference this afternoon as he seeks to calm concerns over food shortages and reiterate his message of caution over the festive period.

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be holding a press conference today with a speech expected to cover topics such as the new coronavirus strain, food shortages and border closures.

Here's everything you need to know Boris' speech today:

What time will Boris Johnson's press conference be held?

A time has yet to be confirmed, however the Downing Street briefing is expected to be at 5:00pm.

Read more: Coronavirus live: latest developments as Europe closes doors to UK

Mr Johnson held an emergency COBR meeting earlier on Monday after a growing number of countries banned travel from the UK over fears about the new strain of coronavirus.

Haulage bosses warned over a possible “serious disruption" to UK Christmas fresh food supplies and exports of UK food and drink after France closed off borders.

However, the French government have said they hope to get freight moving through Dover “within hours”, with drivers expected to need a negative PCR Covid-test before entry into the country.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told LBC the disruption around the Channel ports in Kent won't have an impact on the vaccine supply, which is not brought into the country via lorries.

Read more: Tier 4 shielding guidance: Who needs to shield and can people go to work?

Read more: London's streets deserted as capital plunged into Tier 4 restrictions

What is Boris Johnson expected to say?

At the 5pm press briefing, the Prime Minister is expected to reiterate his call for people to take care over the festive period and stay at home if in Tier 4 areas.

It comes after Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called for the PM to “address the nation today, after this morning’s COBR meeting and then hold daily press conferences, until the disruption has eased”.

Latest News

See more Latest News

A statue of Confederate General Robert E Lee being removed from the National Statuary Hall Collection in Washington

Virginia’s Robert E Lee statue removed from US Capitol

Lava flows within the Halema’uma’u crater of the Kilauea volcano

Volcano erupts on Hawaii’s Big Island

A person enters the European Medicines Agency in Amsterdam, Netherlands

EU regulator gives conditional approval to Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine
People queue for a throat and nasal swab at a Covid-19 testing facility of the Municipal Health Authority GGD, in Utrecht, Netherlands

New coronavirus strain reported in three European countries, says EU agency
A McDonald’s restaurant in Beijing, China

McDonald’s sells ‘Spam burger’ topped with Oreo crumbs in China
PM to chair Cobra meeting after countries ban UK travel

PM to chair Cobra meeting amid UK-France border disruption

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

France has closed its borders to UK travellers

UK coronavirus travel restrictions: Which countries have banned UK flights?
Clinically vulnerable people in Tier 4 will need to shield

Tier 4 shielding guidance: Who needs to shield and can people go to work?
A new strain of coronavirus is behind rising infections in the UK

New coronavirus variant: What is the new strain and are there different symptoms?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Sage expert explained about the new Covid-19 strain

Sage expert sets out details of the new coronavirus variant

Grant Shapps pledged the freight chaos would not impact the vaccine rollout

Vaccine rollout will not be impacted by freight and travel chaos, Grant Shapps pledges
This caller told LBC how her Christmas was going to be impacted

Crying caller tells Nick Ferrari her 101-year-old relative's Christmas woe
Furious caller demands Government be held accountable for xmas lockdown

Furious caller demands Government be held accountable for xmas lockdown
Dejected caller leaves father alone over Christmas to 'do the right thing'

Dejected caller stays in London for Christmas to 'do the right thing'
Sadiq Khan's plea to Londoners in Tier 4: 'Stay in London, follow the rules'

Sadiq Khan's plea to Londoners in Tier 4: 'Stay in London, follow the rules'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London