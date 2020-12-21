What time is Boris Johnson's press conference today and what is he expected to say?

Boris Johnson will lead Monday's Downing Street press conference. Picture: PA

By Joe Cook

Boris Johnson will lead a Downing Street press conference this afternoon as he seeks to calm concerns over food shortages and reiterate his message of caution over the festive period.

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be holding a press conference today with a speech expected to cover topics such as the new coronavirus strain, food shortages and border closures.

Here's everything you need to know Boris' speech today:

What time will Boris Johnson's press conference be held?

A time has yet to be confirmed, however the Downing Street briefing is expected to be at 5:00pm.

Read more: Coronavirus live: latest developments as Europe closes doors to UK

Mr Johnson held an emergency COBR meeting earlier on Monday after a growing number of countries banned travel from the UK over fears about the new strain of coronavirus.

Haulage bosses warned over a possible “serious disruption" to UK Christmas fresh food supplies and exports of UK food and drink after France closed off borders.

However, the French government have said they hope to get freight moving through Dover “within hours”, with drivers expected to need a negative PCR Covid-test before entry into the country.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told LBC the disruption around the Channel ports in Kent won't have an impact on the vaccine supply, which is not brought into the country via lorries.

Read more: Tier 4 shielding guidance: Who needs to shield and can people go to work?

Read more: London's streets deserted as capital plunged into Tier 4 restrictions

What is Boris Johnson expected to say?

At the 5pm press briefing, the Prime Minister is expected to reiterate his call for people to take care over the festive period and stay at home if in Tier 4 areas.

It comes after Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called for the PM to “address the nation today, after this morning’s COBR meeting and then hold daily press conferences, until the disruption has eased”.