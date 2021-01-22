Coronavirus: When is Boris Johnson's next press conference?

Boris Johnson will be holding a press conference at 5pm today, Friday 22 January. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

Is the Prime Minister Boris Johnson making an announcement today? When is his next coronavirus and lockdown press conference?

Boris Johnson will be holding a press conference at 5pm today, Friday 22 January.

It is thought he will provide an update on the ongoing vaccination effort, with the number of vaccinations given expected to pass 5 million today.

Mr Johnson had paused coronavirus briefings momentarily this week to visit some of the worst hit areas of Storm Christoph including Didsbury.

Thanking the emergency services yet again for their response to extreme flooding in parts of Wales and northern England, the Prime Minister took some time to visit those most affected by the severe weather.

But as ‘danger to life’ weather warnings stay in place until Storm Christoph ends, coronavirus cases remain on the increase, school closures could last until Easter holidays and the end of lockdown is yet to be confirmed.

Lockdown review date: When will lockdown 3 end?

When will Boris Johnson make his next announcement and address the nation?

Today at 5pm, the Prime Minister will give the latest announcement about the Covid-19 pandemic.

The public are eagerly awaiting an update on lockdown - which began January 5 - and how the UK are moving through the next stages of handling the pandemic.

There have been recent vaccine updates from Matt Hancock and Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has also given interview updates on schools reopening.

Priti Patel held a press conference yesterday to announce that anyone found at a house gathering of more than 15 people will be fined £800.

When did Boris Johnson last address the nation?

Boris last stood up and spoke to the UK when he confirmed a third national lockdown.

On January 4th, he said January 5th would see the closure of schools once more, all non-essential shops closed and only daily exercise allowed outside.