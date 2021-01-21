Coronavirus: When will Boris Johnson next address the nation?

21 January 2021, 16:17

Boris Johnson is due to update the nation on coronavirus
Boris Johnson is due to update the nation on coronavirus. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

Is the Prime Minister Boris Johnson making an announcement today? When is his next coronavirus and lockdown press conference?

Boris Johnson has paused coronavirus briefings momentarily this week to visit some of the worst hit areas of Storm Christoph including Didsbury.

Thanking the emergency services yet again for their response to extreme flooding in parts of Wales and northern England, the Prime Minister took some time to visit those most affected by the severe weather.

But as ‘danger to life’ weather warnings stay in place until Storm Christoph ends, coronavirus cases remain on the increase, school closures could last until Easter holidays and the end of lockdown is yet to be confirmed.

Lockdown review date: When will lockdown 3 end?

With regular press briefings being carried out by members of parliament, the nation is concerned about when Boris Johnson himself will next address the nation.

Boris Johnson has been visiting sites affected by Storm Christoph
Boris Johnson has been visiting sites affected by Storm Christoph. Picture: PA

When will Boris Johnson make his next announcement and address the nation?

There has been no confirmation of when Boris Johnson will next make an announcement - Number 10 usually reveal the press conference time on the day.

The public are eagerly awaiting an update on lockdown - which began January 5 - and how the UK are moving through the next stages of handling the pandemic.

There have been recent vaccine updates from Matt Hancock and Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has also given interview updates on schools reopening.

The Prime Minister is due to update the nation on the latest coronavirus developements
The Prime Minister is due to update the nation on the latest coronavirus developements. Picture: PA

When did Boris Johnson last address the nation?

Boris last stood up and spoke to the UK when he confirmed a third national lockdown.

On January 4th, he said January 5th would see the closure of schools once more, all non-essential shops closed and only daily exercise allowed outside.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sepp Blatter

Sepp Blatter spent week in induced coma, says daughter

A Chinese national flag

Twitter account of Chinese embassy in US locked after Uighurs post
Priti Patel introduced the new fines at the Downing Street press conference

New £800 fines for those attending house parties from next week, Priti Patel announces
Devoted dog Boncuk looks for his owner, Cemal Senturk, at the entrance of a medical care facility in the Black Sea city of Trabzon, Turkey

Devoted dog spends days outside Turkish hospital waiting for owner
Riley June Williams

Woman accused over Pelosi laptop theft freed from jail ahead of court hearing
Workers wearing protective gear walk away from the fire India's Serum Institute

Serum Institute: Five killed in fire at world’s largest vaccine manufacturer

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Joe Biden is set to become the 46th President of the United States

When is Joe Biden's inauguration and will President Trump attend?
Boris Johnson has expressed concern about the new Covid variant

Brazil Covid strain: What is the new variant? Have flights been stopped?
Donald Trump is expected to be impeached for a second time

What does impeachment mean for Donald Trump? What happened in the vote?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'The High Court gave Sadiq Khan a real kicking with its Streetspace judgment'

'The High Court gave Sadiq Khan a real kicking over Streetspace road scheme'
'People must not think they're invincible after Covid jab', warns top clinician

'People must not think they're invincible after Covid jab', warns top clinician
Senior MP puts Shelagh Fogarty's accusation of 'poor communication' to Matt Hancock

Senior MP puts Shelagh Fogarty's accusation of 'poor communication' to Matt Hancock
Israeli Government adviser says 'nobody knows' how long Pfizer vaccine protection will last

Nobody knows how long Pfizer vaccine protection will last, says Israeli Government adviser
Nick Ferrari grilled the Education Secretary

Nick Ferrari: 'Why should my listeners have any faith in you and your colleagues?'
Martin Luther King III is 'filled with hope' as US welcomes President Biden

Martin Luther King III is 'filled with hope' as US welcomes President Biden

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London