Coroner makes Jeremy Kyle 'interested person' in inquest of TV show guest

Hampshire coroner Jason Pegg has made Jeremy Kyle an "interested person" for the inquest. Picture: PA

By Megan White

A coroner has made Jeremy Kyle an "interested person" for the inquest into the death of TV show guest Steve Dymond, stating that the presenter "may have caused or contributed" to his death.

Hampshire coroner Jason Pegg made the decision during a pre-inquest review in Winchester on Friday.

Mr Dymond, 63, died of a morphine overdose and a heart problem on May 9, days after he took a lie-detector test on the Jeremy Kyle Show.

The ITV show was axed following Mr Dymond's death.

