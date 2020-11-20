Breaking News

Coroner makes Jeremy Kyle 'interested person' in inquest of TV show guest

20 November 2020, 12:32 | Updated: 20 November 2020, 12:53

Hampshire coroner Jason Pegg has made Jeremy Kyle an "interested person" for the inquest
Hampshire coroner Jason Pegg has made Jeremy Kyle an "interested person" for the inquest. Picture: PA

By Megan White

A coroner has made Jeremy Kyle an "interested person" for the inquest into the death of TV show guest Steve Dymond, stating that the presenter "may have caused or contributed" to his death.

Hampshire coroner Jason Pegg made the decision during a pre-inquest review in Winchester on Friday.

Mr Dymond, 63, died of a morphine overdose and a heart problem on May 9, days after he took a lie-detector test on the Jeremy Kyle Show.

The ITV show was axed following Mr Dymond's death.

More to follow...

Latest News

See more Latest News

The recreational club drug, known as liquid ecstasy and typically bought from street dealers or the internet

Date rape drug GHB should be reclassified as class B, official report finds
Ethiopian refugees in Sudan

UN prepares for up to 200,000 Ethiopian refugees in Sudan

Virus Outbreak India Hindu Festival

New Delhi’s hospitals struggle to cope as India Covid cases top nine million
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen

EU gives upbeat assessment of state of Brexit trade talks

Ugandan supporters of opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine

Dozens dead in Uganda following arrest of singer and opposition leader
Azerbaijan Armenia

Azerbaijani leader hails handover of region ceded by Armenia

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Christmas coronavirus rules are yet to be set out by Boris Johnson and the government

Christmas Covid rules: Can we mix households and will there be another lockdown?
Oxford coronavirus vaccine: The latest results and trial updates revealed

How does the Oxford vaccine work and what are the trial results so far?
Boris Johnson confirmed a second England lockdown would start on November 5

When does lockdown 2 end in England?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'The Windrush compensation scheme has an uncomfortable echo of original problems'

'The Windrush compensation scheme has an uncomfortable echo of original problems'
A former adviser to the Home Secretary denied the allegations

'I never heard her raise her voice'- Former Priti Patel adviser denies bullying allegations
Dame Cressida Dick paid tribute to Sgt Matt Ratana

Met chief pays tribute to Sergeant Matt Ratana and issues more officers with search wands
The caller was speaking to LBC after Boris Johnson announced a £16.5bn budget boost

'There is always money for war' - History teacher speaks about defence budget boost
Iain Dale and Denise Headley debate Boris Johnson's £16.5bn defence spending boost

Iain Dale and Denise Headley debate Boris Johnson's £16.5bn defence spending boost
Covid: James O'Brien disagrees with caller over international travel during Christmas

Covid: James O'Brien disagrees with caller over international travel during Christmas

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London