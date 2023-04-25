Millions to get £301 cost of living payment over 23-day period - are you eligible?

By Jenny Medlicott

Millions of families are to receive the first of three cost of living payments starting today, as the government schedules payments of £301 to be made to those who qualify across the UK.

Over eight million are to receive the first instalment of a new Cost of Living payment today, as part of a new three-part support payment for struggling families.

When all three parts have been paid, the overall amount will total £900.

However, while the payments are starting today, not everyone will receive the cash immediately as they are scheduled to be sent out between April 25 and May 17.

Those on tax-credits only can expect to receive the money between May 2-9.

First introduced in 2022, the payments were designed to offer low-income families additional support as the price of bills started rising.

Who's eligible for the payments

In order to receive the payments, you must have been receiving one of the means-tested benefits listed below during the qualifying window:

Universal Credit

Income-based Jobseekers Allowance

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance

Income Support

Pension Credit

When was the qualifying window?

Those claiming one of the above benefits between January 26 and February 25 will receive the Cost of Living support.

Low-income pensions who are not claiming Pension Credit but are eligible for it can still receive the payment, providing they successfully backdate a Pension Credit payment before May 19.

The payments will be paid between April 25 and May 17. Picture: Alamy

How payments will be sent

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) will send payments automatically and directly to recipients’ bank accounts with a reference to beneficiaries' National Insurance number followed by ‘DWP COL’.

Those eligible do not need to do anything to receive the amount.

HMRC payments will follow the same format but instead with 'HMRC COLS' listed.

Additional benefit payments

There will also be an additional £150 for people on eligible disability benefits this summer and a £300 Winter Fuel Payment for pensioners at the end of 2023.

When will the second and third payment be made?

The second and third payments of the total amount are expected to be £299 and £300, however the official dates of when they will be sent are yet to be announced. It is expected to be sometime later in the year.