Asda stresses importance of ‘spreading cost of Christmas’ for families as holiday goodies on sale early

1 August 2025, 13:59

Asda has stressed the importance of spreading the cost of Christmas for customers, after festive products were already spotted on sale in its stores.
By Josef Al Shemary

Pictures on social media appeared to show packets of Maltesers Mini Reindeers and Haribo Merry Mix on display at the supermarket at the end of July, some five months before Christmas.

One user posted a picture of a Cadbury Mini Snowballs chocolate bar that they claimed to have bought on July 25.

Users also reported that Asda was playing Christmas songs in its supermarkets from July, as others said it’s “a little wild” that the festive chocolates are being stocked this early.

Some of the products were also available to buy on Asda's online grocery shopping website.

An Asda spokesperson said: "We know how important it is for our shoppers to be able to spread the cost of Christmas and we start to see searches for Christmas products on Asda.com as early as August.

"Confectionery in particular is one of those items that can be kept aside for those customers who like to get everything prepared in plenty of time."

An industry expert said the supermarket's introduction of the themed products at such an early stage could help to boost its sales.

Sarah Coles, head of personal finance at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: "Every year we say that Christmas is coming earlier, but starting in August has been the norm for some retailers for years.

"For retailers trying to sell us Christmas gifts, there's less mileage in starting in the summer.

"People will shop early, but once they've bought each present, their list is done and dusted. It's why September will usually see the launch of Christmas departments.

"For supermarkets, there's a huge opportunity to persuade people they're stocking up early, on the understanding they'll end up eating everything, and having to do it all over again."

The British Retail Consortium said on Thursday it predicted food inflation would rise to 6% by the end of the year, and it would "pose significant challenges to household budgets, particularly in the run-up to Christmas".

Grocery price inflation also rose to 5.2% in July, up from 4.7% a month earlier and the highest level since January 2024, according to market research firm Worldpanel.

Ms Coles said: "For shoppers, as long as we're not busting the budget, there's no real harm in getting into the festive spirit early. It's just important to keep an eye on your spending.

"One sensible option is to keep the receipt from your previous shop and then compare it at the till. If your Christmas treats are taking you beyond what's affordable, you will need to keep a lid on them until closer to the big day."

