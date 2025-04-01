Exclusive

'Awful April' price hikes: Full list of bills going up as fuming Brits brand increases 'horrendous' and 'unfair'

Bills are set to rise this April. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Alan Zycinski and Henry Moore

Household bills are set to shoot up from today as ‘Awful April’ brings with it a slew of price hikes.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Are you struggling with rising bills? Made any lifestyle changes to cut costs? We want to hear how Awful April has impacted you. Send us your story here.

An estimated million households will see their annual bills rise by over £400 as everything from Council Tax to Mobile and Broadband costs see increases.

And families being hit with the highest council tax rise in the UK have told LBC it's "horrendous, unfair and unaffordable".

Bills are going up across the country today as the new financial year begins in what's being dubbed "Awful April".

Cost hikes are expected in our energy, water, broadband, TV license and mobile payments.

Read more: City council declares 'major incident' after Birmingham bin strikes cause chaos amid mounting rubbish piles

ENERGY STATEMENT LETTER WITH ONE POUND COINS AND HOUSE KEYFOB RE GAS ELECTRICITY PRICES HEATING HOMES ETC UK. Picture: Alamy

Council Tax

The vast majority (88%) of households in England will also now be charged the maximum increase in council tax of 4.99% - adding an average of £109 to a typical band D bill.

Bradford, Newham, Birmingham, Somerset, plus Windsor and Maidenhead have all been given permission to raise council tax above the 4.99% cap.

And with no cap in Scotland and a freeze on increases coming to an end some areas are seeing rises of more than 10%.

Falkirk Council is bringing in the highest of 15.6%, taking the annual bill for an average band D household to £1,576.77 - around £200 more than last year.

Dave spoke to LBC about the tax hikes. Picture: LBC

That'll impact tens of thousands of people living across towns like Grangemouth, Larbert and Stenhousemuir as well Falkirk itself, where LBC spoke to residents about the rise.

"I do also think perhaps government are responsible rather than local area. If government had been supporting more and making the right action, then that would have.

"It wouldn't have all got into such a big mess."

Another resident said: "It'll be a major struggle. I mean, if you've got a family and you work like us, we both work full time, then where are you going to find extra 15% for council tax?

"It's a lot and it's not fair.

"For the pensioners as well, they've already not had the winter fuel allowance and now they're increasing council tax, it is a disgrace."

Others told us it was "horrendous" and that it was "shocking to see Falkirk go up the most" considering other cities have much smaller rises.

Falkirk's budget was voted through having been proposed by independent councillor Laura Murtagh and been backed by the Labour group.

They've said it was necessary to partially bridge a £33million pound funding gap and prevent further cuts to services including in education.

A Scottish Government spokesperson's said: "The Scottish Budget delivered a record Local Government Settlement worth over £15 billion including real terms protection of General Revenue Grant, which was a key ask of COSLA and opposition parties.

"Decisions on Council Tax are therefore a matter for local authorities to take in consultation with local communities to whom they are accountable.

"Over 460,000 households receive some level of CTR, and on average recipients save over £850 a year."

Dave said: "I think it's absolutely ridiculous. I'm on benefits and I'm struggling to pay the old tax as it is.

"I just will not be able to afford this rise and I've made that perfectly clear to the council.

"They can take me to court if they want, but if I can't afford to pay it, I can't afford to pay it.

I've got a family to keep. I've got a roof to keep over our heads.

"We've got gas and electric as well, which is going up again. It's an absolute joke."

Caroline agreed it's a steep rise: "I think there will be a lot of people struggling with this. Especially the elderly.

"I think it's a huge worry for them, what they're receiving in return with the services, it doesn't add up.

Energy

Energy bills are expected to rise to £1849 annually.

Energy regulator Ofgem has increased the price cap for the third time - resulting in a £9.25 hike per month.

Fixed-rate deals will see no change until their term expires.

Standing charges, which are daily fixed charges for gas and electricity connections varying by region, are dropping for electricity but rising for gas.

"If you find a fix for up to 3% more than the current (Jan to Mar) or 3% less than the new (Apr to Jun) price cap, it's predicted you'll save over the year compared with staying on the price cap," Martin Lewis, consumer expert, told Sky News.

Emily Seymour, Which? energy editor, told the broadcaster: "There's no 'one size fits all' approach when it comes to fixing an energy deal as it will all depend on your individual circumstances.

"For example, if you have an electric vehicle, you might want to look for a tariff which offers cheaper electricity overnight to charge your car.

"As a rule of thumb, we'd recommend looking for deals close to the current price cap, not longer than 12 months and without significant exit fees."

If you are eligible, the warm home discount will automatically provide £150 of annual energy bill reduction from the government.

Water

Water bills are expected to rise by 26%, which is £123 annually.

Water UK report that increases would vary depending on water use and if a water meter is installed.

In October, it was announced that water companies will be forced to pay a £157.6 million penalty after missing key targets on pollution, leaks and supply interruptions.

It was reported at the penalty would come in the form of lower bills to customers in 2025-2026.

Last March, private water firms in England reported a £1.7 billion pre-tax profit.

File photo dated 08/01/22 of a person holding an energy bill. Picture: Alamy

Broadband, Mobile and TV

Broadband and mobile bills are expected to rise for those with older contracts.

Ofcom banned inflation-linked contracts in January.

Despite this, Uswitch reported that bill rises could add £21.99 annually if you're on an inflation-linked contract.

Hikes of £42 annually can be expected for those on new "pounds and pence" plans which are subject to fixed increases.

BT/EE/Plusnet, Vodafone, TalkTalk, Three Broadband and Virgin Media have all introduced this type of plan for customers - but check your individual policy.

Switching providers while outside of a contract can save you up to £235 a year, research from Which? shows.

TV Licenses will go up by £5 to £174.50 annually.

Those 75 or over with pension credit qualify for a free TV license.

Dundee, Tayside, Scotland, UK. 21st Mar, 2025. The high cost of living in Scotland, with Dundee City Council's 11% Council Tax increase and high rents, prompted numerous retail stores and local businesses to close in Dundee city. Picture: Alamy

Car Tax

The standard rate of road tax for cars is increasing, for cars registered after April 2017.

From April 2025, car tax will rise to £195, a £5 increase.

Hybrid cars will receive a £10 discount, but vehicles priced over £40,000 when new will see an additional £410 "luxury car tax" fee.

Cars first registered before 2017 may pay less, depending on the year and fuel type.

Electric car being charged at an EV charging point in Coventry, West Midlands, UK. Picture: Alamy

Electric vehicles (EVs) will no longer be tax-exempt. EVs registered from April 2025 will pay £10 in the first year, then move to the standard rate.

Stamp duty changes are set for April 1 as the current "nil rate", or paying threshold, for first-time buyers will go from £425,000 to £300,000.

Home buyers will see the threshold reduce from £250,000 to £125,000.