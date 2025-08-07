Bank of England ready to cut interest rates as jobs market slows, experts say

7 August 2025, 00:58

A general view of the Bank of England in the City of London. Many economists expect that the base rate will be cut following the next Bank of England meeting on 7 August.
A general view of the Bank of England in the City of London. Many economists expect that the base rate will be cut following the next Bank of England meeting on 7 August. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Borrowing costs are set to ease further with the Bank of England poised to cut interest rates for the fifth time in a year, experts think.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is widely expected to reduce the base rate by 0.25 percentage points to 4% on Thursday.

This would mark the fifth reduction since August last year, when rates started steadily coming down from a peak of 5.25%.

It could release pressure for some mortgage holders and home buyers amid hopes that cheaper deals will enter the market if the Bank’s base rate is lowered further.

Economists think a slowdown in the UK jobs market and stagnant economic growth could prompt the MPC to ease monetary policy.

Official data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed the rate of UK unemployment increased to 4.7% in the three months to May – the highest level for four years.

Read more: Labour's minister for homelessness 'evicted tenants' before 'hiking rent by £700-a-month'

Read more: Ghislaine Maxwell banned from playing with puppies at ‘luxury’ minimum-security prison

House for sale sign on a village property in Northleach, Gloucestershire, UK
House for sale sign on a village property in Northleach, Gloucestershire, UK. Picture: Alamy

And average earnings growth, excluding bonuses, slowed to 5% in the period to May to its lowest level for almost three years.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said earlier this month that the Bank would be prepared to cut rates if the jobs market showed signs of weakening.

Furthermore, ONS data showed the UK economy contracted in both April and May, further putting pressure on policymakers to ease borrowing costs.

Matt Swannell, chief economic advisor to the EY Item Club, said a 0.25 percentage point cut on Thursday was “almost certain” amid a “sluggish” economy.

Recent survey data, watched closely by economists, has indicated that firms are grappling with higher labour costs and wider geopolitical uncertainty weighing on investment plans, he said.

“With the MPC balancing signs of fragility in the labour market against evidence of lingering inflationary pressure, the committee will likely signal that further gradual interest rate cuts remain appropriate,” Mr Swannell predicted.

Sanjay Raja, senior economist for Deutsche Bank, said the economy has been “weaker than the MPC anticipated” since it last published a Monetary Policy Report in May.

The jobless rate is slightly higher, wage growth has weakened, and redundancies have been elevated, he said.

However, he said the MPC will be “between a rock and a hard place”, likely leading to a split vote within the nine-person committee.

He predicts two members voting to keep the level at 4.25%, and another two opting for a larger 0.5 percentage point cut.

Other economists said they will be watching out for any comments from the Bank about the future path for interest rate cuts, which is more uncertain given the balance of risks to the economy.

Some policymakers may be more concerned by recent inflation data, with prices rising at the fastest rate in 15 months in June.

Rising food inflation has put pressure on the overall rate in recent months.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Ministers have announced plans to cut down on "cowboy" cosmetic procedures by introducing new restrictions on who can access and provide treatments.

Ministers announce plans to tackle ‘cowboy’ cosmetic surgeries as people left ‘maimed’ by procedures

A security sign is displayed on a fence at Royal Mint Court, the proposed site of China's new UK embassy, on November 25, 2024 in the Tower Hamlets borough of London, England.

China ordered to explain secret basement under London ‘super-embassy’

Mark Raymond Gibbon, 62, is accused of trying to drown 33-year-old mother-of-two Jasmine Wyld after they argued about his grandchildren in their rental home at the Solterra Resort.

Brit holidaymaker charged with attempted murder after ‘trying to drown daughter-in-law in row over will’

Sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell has been banned from a programme that allows inmates to play with puppies at the minimum-security jail she has been transferred to.

Ghislaine Maxwell banned from 'prison puppy programme' at ‘luxury’ minimum-security jail

Trump could meet Putin to discuss a Ukraine ceasefire as early as next week, the White House has said.

Trump to meet Putin 'as early as next week' to discuss Ukraine ceasefire, White House says

Woodgate Aviation

Birmingham Airport runway re-opens hours after 'in-flight emergency' forces private aircraft to divert

US officials have confirmed the suspected shooter as 28-year-old Quornelius Radford

Suspect behind US Army base shooting that left five soldiers injured identified as 28-year-old fellow officer

A sheep has died after being chased off a cliff edge by ab 'aggressive' person.

Sheep dies after being chased off cliff edge by 'aggressive' person

Sundaralingam Koodalingam, who has has been jailed for four years.

Famous actress says she has lost her innocence following sexual assault at Soho massage parlour - as masseuse jailed

Ex-Arsenal footballer Thomas Partey departs Westminster Magistrates' Court after being granted bail for charges of rape and sexual assault.

‘Darkest day in club history’: Furious Villareal fans sign petition against Partey signing amid rape trial

Resident doctors, previously known as junior doctors, stand at the British Medical Association (BMA) picket

Resident doctors agree ‘window for negotiations’ with Streeting

President Donald Trump has declared Putin an 'extraordinary threat to the US'

Trump declares Russia an 'extraordinary threat to the US' - as Witkoff praises ‘highly productive’ Putin talks

Erdal Ozmen, aged 45, was killed in a fatal shooting in Stoke Newington

'Deeply loved' father-of-one named as victim of fatal Stoke Newington shooting

Exclusive
Abtisam Mohamed

There should be 'no conditions' over recognising Palestinian state, says MP who was denied entry into Israel

Mango the parrot helped cops bring down a major drugs operation.

Drug dealer's gobby pet parrot helps cops bring down crime gang after 'repeating price list'

A military base in the US state of Georgia is on lockdown.

At least five soldiers shot after gunman opens fire on US army base in Georgia

Latest News

See more Latest News

A doctor found by a hospital review to have harmed dozens of bowel surgery patients has been struck off for falsifying medical records.

Doctor who harmed dozens of bowel surgery patients struck off over fake records

Cameron Bradford was detained in Munich after being caught with cannabis in her suitcase.

Brit drug mule mum, 24, caught 'smuggling cannabis from Thailand into Germany' avoids jail

Ghana's ministers of defence and environment have died in a military helicopter crash in the Ashanti region, along with six other people, a government spokesperson has said.

Two Ghanaian ministers among eight killed in helicopter crash

Everton have completed the signing of midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Chelsea for an undisclosed fee, reported to be around £28million.

'I’m so, so excited': Everton sign Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Chelsea on five-year deal

A construction worker on a building site

Construction activity in July falls at steepest rate since Covid

Woodgate Aviation

Birmingham Airport runway closed after 'in-flight emergency' forces private aircraft to divert - as one injured
More health workers are warning of strikes over pay amid growing anger in the NHS about the system for setting wage increases.

Health workers warn more strikes could be on the cards

Ada Bicakci

Drugged-up bus driver who fell asleep behind wheel killing girl, 9, has 'unduly lenient' sentence increased
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to the Border Force compound in Dover

First Channel crossing migrants arrive in UK as returns deal comes into force

Firefighting vehicles drive towards a wildfire raging near Fontjoncouse, southwestern France.

France's largest wildfire of the year leaves at least one dead and forces thousands to evacuate

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry ‘devastated’ by boardroom battle after 'hostile takeover' at his charity Sentebale

Harry ‘devastated’ by boardroom battle after 'hostile takeover' at his charity Sentebale

King Charles III meets RAF soldiers and their families, during a visit to RAF Lossiemouth in Moray, to re-present a Squadron Standard.

Charles greeted by bagpipers as King visits Scotland’s main RAF base

President of Ireland Michael D Higgins receives the Princess Royal at Aras an Uachtarain, Dublin

Irish president meets Princess Royal at his official Dublin residence

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News