Best value supermarket meal deals revealed - as cost of lunch deals continues to creep up

The meal deal, a combination of a sandwich, snack and drink, has been a staple for UK workers for decades. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

As prices of the popular lunchtime meal continue to rise, the meal deal where customers can make the largest saving has been revealed below.

The meal deal, a combination of a sandwich, snack and drink, has been a staple for UK workers for decades.

But prices of supermarket meal deals have been consistently rising over the last few years as the cost-of-living crisis drags on.

Meal deals give customers the option of a main, which usually includes a sandwich, a pasta bowl or a wrap; a snack, which can be a bag of crisps or other side, such as a box of fruit; and a drink.

These have always been considered a bargain lunchtime meal, and have been a favourite of workers and students across the country for decades.

But prices have continued to creep up as the cost-of-living crisis worsens.

For a decade, Tesco had priced its meal deal at £3 – but in recent years, this has crept up to £4, or £3.60 with the Tesco Clubcard.

Other retailers have followed suit to deal with soaring costs. This begs the question: which supermarket now has the best-value meal deal, and where can customers pay the least for a lunchtime bargain?

Data analysts at NetVoucherCodes have tried to answer this very question, and reveal where customers can go to save up to £5.30 from the total value of their meal.

Coming out last is Waitrose, which offers the most expensive meal deal at £5.00.

But at the same time, Waitrose also offers customers the biggest saving from the total price of their items, at a whopping £5.30, if they buy the most expensive items.

These are a GLO Pulled Beef & Onion Salad (£4.80), Taiko Mini Nigiri (£2.50) and Jimmy’s Iced Coffee (£3).

This means that, while paying the most for a meal deal compared to the other supermarkets, customers are effectively getting this meal for half-price.

The next largest savings can be made at Tesco, the supermarket that is perhaps most closely associated with the famous meal deal.

Customers can save £5.15 when buying their meal deal here, which is usually priced at £4. But if using a Clubcard, the price goes down to £3.60.

At the other end of the list, Poundland offers the cheapest meal deal at £3.00 – but it also offers the lowest savings, of only £2.00, even if customers get the most expensive items.