Best value supermarket meal deals revealed - as cost of lunch deals continues to creep up

26 May 2025, 17:03

The meal deal, a combination of a sandwich, snack and drink, has been a staple for UK workers for decades.
The meal deal, a combination of a sandwich, snack and drink, has been a staple for UK workers for decades. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

As prices of the popular lunchtime meal continue to rise, the meal deal where customers can make the largest saving has been revealed below.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The meal deal, a combination of a sandwich, snack and drink, has been a staple for UK workers for decades.

But prices of supermarket meal deals have been consistently rising over the last few years as the cost-of-living crisis drags on.

Meal deals give customers the option of a main, which usually includes a sandwich, a pasta bowl or a wrap; a snack, which can be a bag of crisps or other side, such as a box of fruit; and a drink.

These have always been considered a bargain lunchtime meal, and have been a favourite of workers and students across the country for decades.

Read more: Labour could grant benefit claimants more time to seek support before £5 billion welfare cuts

Read more: Man, 60, dies after entering sea to help children in 'distress' near Skegness

But prices have continued to creep up as the cost-of-living crisis worsens.

For a decade, Tesco had priced its meal deal at £3 – but in recent years, this has crept up to £4, or £3.60 with the Tesco Clubcard.

Other retailers have followed suit to deal with soaring costs. This begs the question: which supermarket now has the best-value meal deal, and where can customers pay the least for a lunchtime bargain?

Data analysts at NetVoucherCodes have tried to answer this very question, and reveal where customers can go to save up to £5.30 from the total value of their meal.

Coming out last is Waitrose, which offers the most expensive meal deal at £5.00.

But at the same time, Waitrose also offers customers the biggest saving from the total price of their items, at a whopping £5.30, if they buy the most expensive items.

These are a GLO Pulled Beef & Onion Salad (£4.80), Taiko Mini Nigiri (£2.50) and Jimmy’s Iced Coffee (£3).

This means that, while paying the most for a meal deal compared to the other supermarkets, customers are effectively getting this meal for half-price.

The next largest savings can be made at Tesco, the supermarket that is perhaps most closely associated with the famous meal deal.

Customers can save £5.15 when buying their meal deal here, which is usually priced at £4. But if using a Clubcard, the price goes down to £3.60.

At the other end of the list, Poundland offers the cheapest meal deal at £3.00 – but it also offers the lowest savings, of only £2.00, even if customers get the most expensive items.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Skydiver Jade Damarell, who is feared to have taken her own life in a 10,000ft fall

Skydiver thought to have 'deliberately' jumped to her death 'split with boyfriend the day before'

Liverpool fans watch on as the team bus approaches during the Premier League winners parade in Liverpool.

Thousands of football fans gather in Liverpool and London to watch victory parades

Representatives of the Palestinian militant group have reportedly reached a deal with US special envoy Steve Witkoff, after negotiations in Doha, Qatar.

Hamas 'agrees to US proposal for Gaza ceasefire' after Israeli strikes kill at least 54 in Gaza

In this grab taken from video, France's President Emmanuel Macron prepares to disembark a plane on arrival, in Hanoi, Vietnam

Moment Emmanuel Macron's wife appears to push French president in the face

Skegness (FILE)

Man, 60, dies after entering sea to help children in 'distress' near Skegness

Archie Bland speaks to Paul Brand

Father of 'the boy who came back to life' opens up about son's near-death experience with SIDS

Ann James, the highest paid NHS executive in 2023-24, was Chief Executive of University Hospitals Plymouth

More than 1,500 NHS bosses earn over six figures

Maya Jama announced the show's comeback in a mock Love Island-themed boardroom.

Maya Jama teases 'more twists than ever' in first trailer for new Love Island series

Starmer fire

Russia denies links to Keir Starmer 'arson attacks' after three men charged

Gary Lineker will leave Match of the Day at the end of the football season.

'It wasn't meant to end this way': Gary Lineker bids teary farewell to Match Of The Day

Firefighters tackle the blaze from above using a 32-metre turntable ladder as the fire burns through the mansion.

Fire devastates Grade II-listed mansion on London's millionaire's row

Exclusive
Cancer therapy, advanced medical linear accelerator in the therapeutic oncology to treat patients with cancer

'Thousands' to get faster cancer treatment as Government rolls out high-tech radiotherapy machines

Palestinians inspect the area following an Israeli airstrike at dawn on a school al-Daraj neighborhood which killed at least 25 people,

At least 54 killed by Israeli strikes on school and hospital in Gaza as Trump demands 'quick' ceasefire

President Trump Returns To The White House From New Jersey

Trump puts EU trade war on ice as he delays 50% tariffs until July

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery reacts as he speaks to referee Thomas Bramall

Aston Villa file complaint over choice of referee for Man Utd clash

Mole dermatoscopy. doctor examines the patient's mole with a dermatoscope for prevention of melanoma, close-up.

Wearing shorts and skirts or going shirtless ‘could affect skin cancer risk’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kings Lynn, Queen Elizabeth Hospital, NHS, Norfolk

Extending police powers to NHS staff could cause 'significant harm', experts warn

With its golden beaches and associations with luxury lifestyles, Sandbanks in Dorset has been identified as Britain's most expensive seaside location

Britain’s most expensive seaside towns and cheaper ‘hidden gems’ revealed

Nicholas Bennett gets million pound question wrong on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

Man makes Who Wants To Be A Millionaire history with biggest ever loss

Army personnel close to the farm of Michael 'Mike' Gaine near Kenmare in Co Kerry

Human remains confirmed as those of missing farmer Michael Gaine

People move past destroyed buildings as smoke billows following an Israeli strike in Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip on May 25

At least 38 people killed as Israeli strikes on Gaza continue

A mother and her three children have died after a fire in Brent

Mother and three children who died in fatal fire in Brent named by police as man held under mental health act
Ms Chapman is campaigning for a cap on how much landlords can raise rent in the UK

Single mother landed with 20% rent increase calls for rent controls

A police officer in a critical condition in hospital after being hit by a car while on duty in Buckinghamshire has been named by Thames Valley Police as Pc Christopher Miller

Officer in critical condition after being hit by car while on duty named as police appeal for witnesses
Three Ukrainian children killed in Russian strike

Three Ukrainian children killed in Russian strikes identified as siblings

McLaren's Lando Norris celebrates winning the Monaco Grand Prix

Lando Norris wins Monaco Grand Prix to cut Oscar Piastri’s lead to three points

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Britain's King Charles III (L) holds an audience with Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney at Buckingham Palace, in central London, on March 17, 2025.

King Charles arrives in Canada as he prepares to become first monarch to open parliament in 70 years
Meghan Markle, 46, and daughter Lilibet, 3, approach a bee smoker in matching beekeeping suits.

Meghan shares rare clip of daughter Lilibet as pair go beekeeping

King Charles III holds an audience with the Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney at Buckingham Palace on March 17, 2025.

King Charles 'very much looking forward' to becoming first monarch to open Canada's parliament in 70 years

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News