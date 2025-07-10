Britain to lose a pub a day this year, warns industry watchdog

The British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) has estimated that 378 pubs will close this year. Picture: Getty

By Alice Brooker

More than one pub a day is set to close in 2025 across Britain, an industry body has warned.

The British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) has warned that about 378 pubs will close this year across England, Wales and Scotland, which it said would amount to more than 5,600 direct job losses.

In a bid to protect the local establishments and their patrons, the BBPA has urged the Government to reform business rates for the sector.

The trade association said reducing the cumulative tax and regulatory burden would help more taprooms stay open, which could lead to more investment and jobs while also protecting spaces that, for many communities, “are the only places left to gather”.

BBPA chief executive Emma McClarkin said the problem isn't the amount pubs are trading, but that most profits go "straight back out in bills and taxes".

The projected 2025 figures compare to 350 closures in 2024. Picture: PA

For boozers that manage to remain open, the outlook also looks bleak.

BBPA warned earlier this year that the average price of a pint could exceed £5 for the first time, with prices expected to rise by around 21p.

This increase is largely due to venues passing on rising operational costs to customers.

McClarkin continued: "For many it’s impossible to make a profit which all too often leads to pubs turning off the lights for the last time.

"When a pub closes it puts people out of a job, deprives communities of their heart and soul, and hurts the local economy.

“However, it’s not too late to change this sad state of affairs. We know Government recognises the economic and social value of pubs and we’re not asking for special treatment, we just want the sector’s rich potential unleashed

“We’re calling on Government to proceed with meaningful business rates reform, mitigate these eye-watering new employment and EPR [extended producer responsibility] costs, and cut beer duty.”

People drinking outside the Dog and Duck pub in Soho, London, England, UK. Picture: Alamy

The projected 378 pub closures of 2025 figures compare to 350 closures in 2024.

The BBPA warned that pub closures will have a further impact on those who are part of the supply chain, including farmers, brewers and other industries.

The Labour Government has said it plans to reform the current business rates system, and in March said it will publish an interim report on this during the summer.

However, in April’s budget, the Government cut a relief on the property tax – that came in following the Covid pandemic – from 75% to 40%, resulting in significantly higher bills for hospitality, retail and leisure businesses.

The BPPA has called on the Government to speed up reforms of the commercial property tax to alleviate pressure on pubs.