Britain's cheapest supermarket revealed - see the full ranking

By Alice Padgett

The cheapest supermarket's 'weekly shop' came to just £133.73, a study found today.

Aldi has kept its crown as Britian's cheapest supermarket - despite Lidl close behind.

German retailer Lidl only cost 67p more than Aldi, with their basket coming in at £134.40.

Consumer group Which? measured the price using 79 unidentified items from the supermarkets - including brand items like Birds Eye Peas, Hovis Bread and own-brand milk and butter.

The study measured the average price of groceries at eight popular UK supermarkets - Asda, Morrisons, Tesco, Sainsbury's, Waitrose, Ocado, Aldi and Lidl.

An Aldi discount supermarket on 3 July, 2008 in Northwich, England. Picture: Getty

Waitrose was the most expensive on average, totalling £176.41, 32 per cent more expensive than Aldi.

The research included loyalty prices and special offers, but not multi-buys.

Cost of a smaller basket of 79 items:

Aldi £133.73

Lidl (with Lidl Plus) £134.40

Lidl (without Lidl Plus) £134.43

Tesco (with Clubcard) £146.79

Asda £147.09

Tesco (without Clubcard) £149.83

Sainsbury's (with Nectar) £150.46

Morrisons (with More) £155.47

Morrisons (without More) £156.86

Sainsbury's (without Nectar) £159.24

Ocado £167.20

Waitrose £176.41

Reena Sewraz, Which? retail editor, said: "Aldi has once again been crowned as the UK's cheapest supermarket in our monthly price analysis, however, Lidl has narrowed the gap with its rival.

"It was also a strong month for Asda, as it continues to be the cheapest supermarket for a bigger list of groceries.

"Shoppers are still feeling the effects of food inflation and with prices forecast to rise again, people are likely looking to cut costs where they can."

A Waitrose spokeswoman told MailOnline: "Our customers know that there's more to great value than just price, and we combine excellent quality, industry-leading animal welfare standards and fantastic customer service."

UK Supermarket Retailer Waitrose. Picture: Getty

In January, Which? revealed Britain's cheapest supermarket of 2024.

Aldi came out on top for all 12 months of 2024, with Which? Finding that shopping there will save you £393 when compared to Waitrose.

Harry Rose, editor of Which? magazine, said at the time: “Our analysis shows that by switching supermarkets, shoppers can make significant savings, highlighting the advantages of shopping around where possible.”

The Institute of Grocery Distribution’s (IGD) “Hungry For Growth” report pinpoints food inflation as one of the biggest challenges for UK households in 2025.

Food inflation is expected to surpass other types of inflation in both 2025 and 2026.

The research into bigger shops did not include Aldi and Lidl because they don't stock certain products on the watchdog's larger shopping list.

Waitrose remained the most expensive on average, with a big shop costing £573.15 - 15 per cent more than Asda.

