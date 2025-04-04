Britain's cheapest supermarket revealed - see the full ranking

4 April 2025, 10:21 | Updated: 4 April 2025, 10:24

Britain's cheapest supermarket revealed.
Britain's cheapest supermarket revealed. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The cheapest supermarket's 'weekly shop' came to just £133.73, a study found today.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Aldi has kept its crown as Britian's cheapest supermarket - despite Lidl close behind.

German retailer Lidl only cost 67p more than Aldi, with their basket coming in at £134.40.

Consumer group Which? measured the price using 79 unidentified items from the supermarkets - including brand items like Birds Eye Peas, Hovis Bread and own-brand milk and butter.

The study measured the average price of groceries at eight popular UK supermarkets - Asda, Morrisons, Tesco, Sainsbury's, Waitrose, Ocado, Aldi and Lidl.

Read More: 'Awful April' price hikes: Full list of bills going up as fuming Brits brand increases 'horrendous' and 'unfair'

An Aldi discount supermarket on 3 July, 2008 in Northwich, England.
An Aldi discount supermarket on 3 July, 2008 in Northwich, England. Picture: Getty

Waitrose was the most expensive on average, totalling £176.41, 32 per cent more expensive than Aldi.

The research included loyalty prices and special offers, but not multi-buys.

Cost of a smaller basket of 79 items:

  • Aldi £133.73
  • Lidl (with Lidl Plus) £134.40
  • Lidl (without Lidl Plus) £134.43
  • Tesco (with Clubcard) £146.79
  • Asda £147.09
  • Tesco (without Clubcard) £149.83
  • Sainsbury's (with Nectar) £150.46
  • Morrisons (with More) £155.47
  • Morrisons (without More) £156.86
  • Sainsbury's (without Nectar) £159.24
  • Ocado £167.20
  • Waitrose £176.41
Britain's cheapest supermarket revealed.
Britain's cheapest supermarket revealed. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Energy firm Rebel Energy goes bust, leaving 80,000 customers without a supplier

Read More: 'April cruel day' Car road tax changes explained from price increases to new bands

Reena Sewraz, Which? retail editor, said: "Aldi has once again been crowned as the UK's cheapest supermarket in our monthly price analysis, however, Lidl has narrowed the gap with its rival.

"It was also a strong month for Asda, as it continues to be the cheapest supermarket for a bigger list of groceries.

"Shoppers are still feeling the effects of food inflation and with prices forecast to rise again, people are likely looking to cut costs where they can."

A Waitrose spokeswoman told MailOnline: "Our customers know that there's more to great value than just price, and we combine excellent quality, industry-leading animal welfare standards and fantastic customer service."

UK Supermarket Retailer Waitrose
UK Supermarket Retailer Waitrose. Picture: Getty

In January, Which? revealed Britain's cheapest supermarket of 2024.

Aldi came out on top for all 12 months of 2024, with Which? Finding that shopping there will save you £393 when compared to Waitrose.

Harry Rose, editor of Which? magazine, said at the time: “Our analysis shows that by switching supermarkets, shoppers can make significant savings, highlighting the advantages of shopping around where possible.”

The Institute of Grocery Distribution’s (IGD) “Hungry For Growth” report pinpoints food inflation as one of the biggest challenges for UK households in 2025.

Food inflation is expected to surpass other types of inflation in both 2025 and 2026.

Britain's cheapest supermarket revealed.
Britain's cheapest supermarket revealed. Picture: Alamy

The research into bigger shops did not include Aldi and Lidl because they don't stock certain products on the watchdog's larger shopping list.

Waitrose remained the most expensive on average, with a big shop costing £573.15 - 15 per cent more than Asda.

Cost of a larger basket of 203 items:

  • Asda £498
  • Tesco (inc loyalty discount) £503.03
  • Sainsbury's (inc loyalty discount) £515.79
  • Morrisons (inc loyalty discount) £522.27
  • Morrisons £534.80
  • Tesco £540.63
  • Ocado £553.46
  • Sainsbury's £559.66
  • Waitrose £573.15

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Prison nurse, 27, suspended over 'fling with drug-dealing killer' in England's worst jail

Prison nurse, 27, suspended over 'fling with drug-dealing killer' in England's worst jail

This image provided by NASA shows Nick Hague, right, Suni Williams, and Butch Wilmore. (NASA via AP)

Stranded NASA astronauts reveal they were almost trapped in space 'forever' after horror malfunction

Donald Trump demands France 'free Marine Le Pen'

Donald Trump demands France 'free Marine Le Pen' after far-right leader found guilty of embezzlement in 'witch hunt'

At a hearing on Friday, Mr Justice Jay was asked to decide the "natural and ordinary" meaning of the statements ahead of a potential trial.

Chris Eubank Jr brands boxing promoter Frank Warren a 'scumbag' - as judge urges pair to 'mediate' ahead of trial

Tunnocks Tea Cakes cleared for RAF use.

Tunnock's Tea Cakes pass RAF test after being banned for 60 years

Joanne Sharkey pictured outside court

Woman who suffocated her newborn baby and left his body in woods in 1998 avoids prison

China will impose a 34% retaliatory tariff on imports from the US

China announces additional 34% tariffs on US imports in retaliation over Trump's 'Liberation Day' levies

'NHS dentistry is broken', says MP.

'NHS dentistry is broken': Plan to boost service has ‘resulted in worsening the picture’, say MPs

Dr Livia Tossici-Bolt at Poole Magistrates' Court

Anti-abortion campaigner guilty of breaching buffer zone outside UK clinic

Whitney Ainscough has claimed to make almost £500,000 a year by showing people how to exploit the benefits system.

Fury as benefits 'influencers' tell people how to 'game' the system - with one woman claiming to make £500k a year

Older people are less likely to be given antibiotics for common infections by their GP compared with younger adults, a new study suggests.

Elderly people less likely to be given antibiotics despite higher risk, study says

Friends of Prince Andrew say he's "unsurprised" Giuffre made the post

Prince Andrew 'not surprised' his accuser shared shock post saying she had 'four days to live'

Westminster Council is offering staff an online ‘privilege walk’ quiz

'Britain’s wokest council' tells staff to take quiz to check their privilege

Exclusive
Wayne Newman, a pest control expert from OP Kill Pest Control.

'It's a losing battle': On the road with Birmingham's pest control as they tackle city's rat infestation amid bin strike

South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea president Yoon Suk Yeol removed from office as impeachment upheld over martial law declaration

NHS hospitals and buildings are plagued by rats, cockroaches, silverfish and other pests, results from the latest staff survey have revealed.

Hospital of horrors: NHS 'plagued by rats and cockroaches' as well as 'sewage leaks and crumbling ceilings'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sadiq Khan will get new powers to overrule councils that block pubs and clubs opening late

Boost for London's nightlife as Khan goes to war with local councils that block pubs and clubs opening late
Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen to put out seven 'lost' albums of unreleased songs

Val Kilmer & Tom Cruise in Top Gun

Tom Cruise breaks silence on 'dear friend' Val Kilmer's death with emotional tribute to Top Gun co-star
Virginia Giuffre

Woman driving Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre during crash that left her with 'four days to live' breaks silence
Prescot, Merseyside

Girl, 13, dies in horror Merseyside house fire as five children escape unharmed

File photo of a Harris hawk

Dive-bombing hawk that terrorised village with string of blood-soaked attacks finally caught by local hero
'Donald Trump has made Putin comfortable,' Mikhail Khodorkovsky has warned

'Trump has made Putin comfortable' despite massive Ukraine war losses, exiled former oligarch tells LBC
New images show the moment the two ships collided.

New images show moment of North Sea crash as investigation reveals neither ship had a 'dedicated lookout'
Washington, DC, USA. 15 Apr 2017. A balloon caricature of President Donald Trump appears at the Tax March protest near the U.S. Capitol.

Buy US chlorinated chicken in return for lower tariffs, Trump tells Britain

From jeans to jet fuel and firearms to whiskey: Britain unveils lengthy list of US items facing tariffs

From jeans to jet fuel and firearms to whisky: Britain unveils lengthy list of US items facing tariffs

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The King was described as being “jolly” and “in great spirits” by guests as he played a recorder made out of a carrot at a music reception at Windsor Castle.

Watch moment King Charles plays carrot recorder at Windsor Castle music reception

Meghan's lifestyle brand has sold out

Meghan's £22 honey and £11 jam sell out within an hour - along with everything else in her new lifestyle brand
Meghan Markle's 'With Love Meghan' lifestyle series had mixed reviews

Revealed: Eye-watering prices of Meghan's lifestyle products including limited edition honey and flower sprinkles

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News