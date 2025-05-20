British bulldog considered a 'status symbol' as pet becomes Britain's most expensive dog breed

A British Bulldog Sat on a Union Jack Rug. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The humble British bulldog has officially been named Britain's most expensive dog breed.

Loading audio...

The loyal canine, once seen as a sign of national pride and blitz spirit, has long been spotted wheezing and grunting its way around front gardens across the country.

Now, though, the four-legged companion has gone from everyman's companion to a luxury status symbol - one accompanied by a suitably eye-watering price tag.

According to new sales figures, the British bulldog now ranks as the UK’s most expensive breed, with the average asking price for a puppy currently standing at £1,694.

That figure marks a rise of almost 20 per cent in the last year alone.

The figures, released by online pet marketplace Pets4Homes, show that demand for the stocky companions has skyrocketed in recent years.

British Bulldogs, British bulldog, British bull dog, British bull dogs at a dog show in London. Dog show UK. Pet photography UK. Picture: Alamy

Axel Lagercrantz, the firm's chief executive, suggests that the popularity of “handbag dogs” like pugs, miniature dachshunds and chihuahuas has plummeted, with pet owners instead opting for the British bulldog.

According to the figures, sales of "handbag dogs" have plummeted by up to 43 per cent.

“Now, the country’s affluent buyers have chosen a new status symbol: the stocky, wrinkled and unmistakably British English bulldog,” he said.

“While other flat-faced dogs are officially losing their grip on popularity - sales of pugs and French bulldogs have plummeted by a staggering 50 per cent over the past years - the English bulldog is holding steady.

“This popularity can be explained by their affectionate, courageous, and irresistibly charming nature, making them excellent companions for families and seniors.”

British Bulldog or English Bulldog, wearing a Life Jacket, for travel on a boat, England, UK. Picture: Alamy

The numbers show that viewings of British bulldog puppy listing have risen by 230 per cent over the past five years, with a staggering 45 per cent increase in the last year alone.

Despite the breed's popularity, animal welfare organisations, such as the RSPCA, have warned of genetic issues affecting the dogs that many owners overlook.

The British bulldog breed is prone to breathing issues, with owners urged by charities to make sure the breed has regular checkups and avoids overexertion.