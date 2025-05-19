Care workers should be given £2,000 pay rise as treatment of workforce a ‘national scandal’ according to report

19 May 2025, 06:04

A close-up of the hands of an elderly person on March 18, 2022 in Cardiff, Wales.
A close-up of the hands of an elderly person on March 18, 2022 in Cardiff, Wales. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Care workers should be given a £2,000 pay rise in a bid to tackle a growing workforce crisis in the sector, according to a report.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Fabian Society urged the Government to set aside £1.5 billion to give the pay rise to more than half a million care staff in England.

A report, supported by Unison, calls for a higher minimum wage to be set for healthcare assistants doing clinical tasks.

The Fabian Society said low pay rates mean care jobs are not sufficiently attractive to many jobseekers, so employers are struggling to recruit staff to fill 120,000 vacancies in care homes and other support services in England.

The report added that changes being introduced in the Government's Immigration White Paper mean care companies will no longer be able to recruit from overseas.

"This makes it all the more urgent that the care sector increases its appeal as a career destination for UK workers," said the report.

Read more: Keir Starmer shares phone call with Donald Trump ahead of US President's crunch talks with Putin

Read more: NHS rolls out plans to find more infected blood victims

Joe Dromey, general secretary of the Fabian Society, said: "The treatment of the social care workforce is a national scandal.

"Care workers deliver vital support, yet they face poverty pay, chronic insecurity, and have few opportunities for progression."

Christina McAnea, Unison's general secretary, said: "Raising wages in care is the first step to turning around this beleaguered sector.

"Care work is highly skilled, as anyone with a relative in care knows only too well, but it's paid as if it's a low-skilled job.

LBC caller says the care home sector is 'on its knees' under Labour’s reforms

"That's why too few people want to work in the sector and employers have become so dependent on staff from overseas.

"Raising wages in care is going to cost money, but it's a price well worth paying.

"For too long, governments have got away with funding care on the cheap.

"This has helped create the current crisis, which is harming the NHS, failing the people who need care and leaving many families struggling to cope.

"Until care wages rise, the sector will never be able to recruit the staff needed and those gaps in the workforce will increase as the UK's population ages.

"Care work is tough, and people can earn more delivering parcels or making coffee on the high street.

"By finding the cash to fund wage rises in care, the Government will be showing it's serious about transforming the sector.

"This will go down well with the public and help create the promised national care service the country needs so desperately."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A selection of knives are displayed on the website of an online weapons retailer on January 27, 2025 in London, England.

More than 80% of young people not convinced plans to make it harder to buy knives will reduce crime, research finds

A police line is seen outside the damaged American Reproductive Centers fertility clinic, on May 17, 2025.

Man suspected of blowing up California fertility clinic left behind ‘anti pro-life’ writings in act of terrorism

Scottie Scheffler hits his tee shot on the 17th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club.

Scottie Scheffler cruises to US PGA Championship title as Jon Rahm bid implodes

The Infected Blood Inquiry, which examined the scandal in depth, recommended that the health service should work to "find the undiagnosed".

NHS rolls out plans to find more infected blood victims

The average asking price for a home coming on the market jumped by £2,335 or 0.6% month-on-month in May, Rightmove said.

Average price tag on a home reaches new record of nearly £380,000

The Oscar winner continues to campaign for the ownership of the Elgin Marbles to be returned to Greece from the British Museum.

'We'll keep pushing': George Clooney continues campaign for Elgin Marbles to return to Greece

Food distributed to Palestinians in Gaza under Israeli attacks

Israel to allow 'basic amount' of food into Gaza to prevent 'starvation crisis'

Romanian presidential candidate Nicusor Dan speaks to supporters after exit poll results were announced in Bucharest, on May 18, 2025.

Hard-right candidate rejects exit poll results as pro-West moderate leads Romania's Presidential race

Thousands protest against the tourism model and mass tourism in the Canary Islands

Thousands protest in British holiday hotspot demanding end to 'crushing' number of tourists

A Everton fan outside the ground during the Premier League match at Goodison Park.

Goodbye Goodison Park: Everton fans bid emotional farewell to historic home with fitting 2-0 win against Southampton

Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli army airstrike on the European hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip.

Israeli strikes kill at least 140 in Gaza as Netanyahu confirms peace talks with Hamas

The site of Mexican Navy ship Cuauhtemoc's collision with the Brooklyn Bridge in New York, the United States, May 17, 2025.

Why did a Mexican navy ship crash into the Brooklyn Bridge?

Zelenskyy meets with the pope

Zelenskyy meets with the Pope as Russia launches its largest wave of drone strikes on Ukraine since invasion began

Ms Stancombe said she wanted Elsie’s Story to “create a legacy of love and hope” in her daughter’s name.

Mother of Southport victim praises ‘inspiring’ blood donors

Chelsea's Millie Bright (centre) lifts the FA Cup trophy with team-mates following victory in the Adobe Women's FA Cup Final match at Wembley Stadium, London.

Chelsea seal domestic treble with 3-0 victory over Manchester United in women's FA Cup final

Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie gets treatment on the pitch as fans invade the pitch after Dundee United's victory over Aberdeen at Tannadice Park, Dundee.

Aberdeen footballer sustains 'serious facial injury' after being struck by chair in 'mindless act' of violence by fan

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police at the scene in Irvine Beach in Ayrshire where the boy died

Boy, 16, dies after being stabbed at party on beach in Scotland

James Corden at the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards.

James Corden 'open' to becoming Mayor of London

The victim was stabbed to death in Kingsbury Road, Kingsbury, north-west London

Murder probe after man, 26, stabbed to death in north-west London

Palestinians inspect a site destroyed by Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip. Hamas says more than 250 people have been killed in airstrikes over the past few days.

Leaked map reveals Israeli plans to put civilians in Gaza into three controlled strips of land
Food bank demand

Major supermarkets team up for new campaign to fight hunger in the UK

Pope Leo XIV talks to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Leo XIV meets privately with Zelenskyy after being officially inaugurated as pontiff

Jesy Nelson announced the birth of her twin babies in a joint post on Instagram with her partner, Zion Foster.

Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson gives birth to premature twins after complicated pregnancy
Charlotte May Lee, 21, from London, is accused of bringing £1.15 million pounds worth of cannabis into Sri Lanka in vacuum-packed bags in her luggage.

British former air stewardess accused of smuggling million-pound 'cannabis stash' into Sri Lanka
Criminals could be made to fill potholes under plans being considered by the government

Criminals could fill potholes, clean bins and scrub graffiti under government plans

Student nurses 'can't afford' to live due to a lack of proper financial support, according to testimony heard at an official event

Nursing students 'sleeping in cars, using food banks and can't afford to live'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The 35-year-old is patron of Horatio's Garden, a charity that creates peaceful garden spaces for spinal injury patients.

Princess Eugenie tells of her childhood scoliosis surgery

Queen Camilla's new puppy Moley. The King and Queen are expected to see the names of their dogs featured in a Chelsea Flower Show garden when they visit the attraction.

Names of King and Queen’s dogs to feature in Chelsea Flower Show garden

King Charles has not yet granted permission for the Prince and Princess of Wales to bestow their own royal warrants on favoured brands.

King Charles delays allowing William and Kate to grant royal warrants to British brands

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News