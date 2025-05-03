Clive Bull 1am - 4am
Britain’s cheapest supermarket revealed, as weekly prices continue to soar
3 May 2025, 12:01
The monthly Which? study has revealed Aldi as the cheapest weekly shop for this month - but it’s up £2 from March.
Aldi has been named as the cheapest supermarket for the 16th consecutive month - but the reported price of its average weekly shop has gone up by £2.
Raising from £133.73 to £135.95, the projected weekly shop by consumer group Which? measures 79 items from each supermarket.
The list includes name-brand items like Birds Eye peas and Hovis bread, and takes into account loyalty card discounts, but not multibuy offers.
Lidl trailed close behind Aldi, just costing 69p more (£136.64) with a Lidl Plus account. The costing without a Lidl Plus card was only a penny more at £136.65.
The next cheapest was Asda, who previously lost third place to Tesco in March. The 79-item basket would cost £150.06, £14 more than at Aldi.
Tesco trailed close behind Asda with £151.11, but only with a Clubcard - without a Clubcard, the basket would cost £152.59.
Unsurprisingly, Waitrose was by far the most expensive weekly shop on the list, totalling a whopping £184.19 basket - almost £50 more than Aldi.
Easter chocolate prices and general grocery inflation may have contributed to the jump in prices.
As well as grocery inflation rising to 3.8% in the weeks leading up to April 20, the price of chocolate has risen by 17.4% since last April. Despite this, chocolate sales rose slightly by 0.4% this Easter.