Chocolate prices up by nearly 50 percent since 2022 as extreme weather blamed for 'Chocflation'

17 April 2025, 16:31 | Updated: 17 April 2025, 17:01

Chocolate prices are up by almost half in just three years, as extreme weather affects major cocoa producers.
Chocolate prices are up by almost half in just three years, as extreme weather affects major cocoa producers. Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

Chocolate prices are up by almost half in just three years, as extreme weather affects major cocoa producers.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Chocolate prices have gone up 43 percent since 2022, according to analysis of latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures by green think tank the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU).

The figures show chocolate price inflation is increasing, rising from 9.8% last Easter compared to Easter 2023 to 13.6 percent this year on Easter 2024.

In March, Which? found that Easter eggs have gone up in price by as much as 50% on last year while shrinking in size.

Inflation tracking by the consumer group found the price of chocolate has risen by 16.5% in a year, compared to a 4.4 percent increase for supermarket food and drink overall.

ONS data shows that cumulative inflation from March 2022, when prices were relatively stable before West Africa was hit by extreme weather, to March this year, comes out at 43 percent.

Read more: Schools paying for beds and food for families living in poverty

The ECIU warned that this was largely driven by extreme weather caused by climate change affecting cocoa producers Ivory Coast and Ghana.

ECIU analyst Amber Sawyer said: "Chocolate is just one of the many foods being made more expensive by climate change-driven extreme weather hitting crops, and until we reach net zero emissions, these extremes will keep getting worse.

"The farmers who grow the cocoa beans that become our Easter eggs have been really struggling, hit by wave after wave of extreme weather, while here at home farmers in England saw their second worst harvest on record last year because of storms that were made 20 percent heavier and 10 times more likely by climate change.

"With our food security under threat, be it cocoa, rice, bananas or British vegetables rotting in flooded fields, farmers will need increasing support to keep on growing the food we need, in the UK but also through climate finance for farmers overseas."

Read more: Brits brace for another rise in household energy bills as Sir Keir Starmer 'plans to join EU net zero deal'

Recent ECIU analysis found that imports of cocoa beans to the UK have fallen by 10 percent since 2022, while the average price per kilo has gone up by a third (32 percent), meaning the UK is paying more for less cocoa.

Ivory Coast and Ghana supply more than half of cocoa globally.

Ivory Coast was the UK's top supplier in 2024, providing 84 percent of our cocoa beans worth £135 million.

2023 saw extreme rainfall in West Africa, with total precipitation more than double the 30-year average for the time of year in some places, while 2024 saw extreme heat and drought.

Scientists at the World Weather Attribution found that the humid heatwave last Easter was made 4C hotter and 10 times more likely because of climate change, the ECIU said.

West African cocoa farmers had gone from having too much rain to not enough, affecting the planting, growing and harvesting of cocoa crops, feeding through to prices.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

GPs across England are expected to receive a £20 bonus for each patient they decide not to send to hospital as NHS strives to cut waiting lists.

GPs in England will be able to claim £20 'bonus' for keeping patients out of hospital in bid to cut NHS waiting lists

The royal family have a number of Easter traditions

King Charles and the royal family's Easter traditions revealed

Abu Wadee

Hamas supporter who called for slaughter of Jewish people live-streamed illegal arrival into UK on small boat

Signpost with directions to a public toilet in Brighton UK

Trans employees could be asked to use disabled toilets at work following Supreme Court ruling on definition of woman

British Transport Police has changed its guidelines following the Supreme Court ruling.

First police force changes search guidelines for trans women in wake of Supreme Court gender ruling

Rebecca Richardson should not be extradited to Turkey because she has depression, magistrates heard

British Teacher accused of sexually assaulting child in Turkey faces extradition

The scene on the A1 after a crash involving a number of police cars

Man charged after police chase crash which injured seven officers

JD Sports has announced that it will shutter 50 branches next year.

UK high street sports giant with 4,800 stores globally to close 50 branches next year

A couple raises their pints of beer on a warm sunny morning...

Are pubs open over Easter weekend? Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Monday opening times revealed

Madeleine McCann

Madeleine McCann cops given extra £108k as search continues for missing Brit 18 years on

A nurse showing comforting her patient after getting bad news.

Men with cancer ‘less likely to reach out for support’, charity reveals

Felling Of Ancient Oak In North London Park Prompts Outrage And Threats Of Legal Action

'We cannot undo what has been done': Toby Carvery 'sorry' after sparking outrage over felling of ancient oak tree

Russia launches drone attack on Ukraine's Dnipro

Russia launches wave of strikes on Ukraine, killing two children, ahead of crucial ceasefire talks

JK Rowling conjures up the A-Team as she celebrates yesterday's Supreme Court ruling on what are women

'I love it when a plan comes together': JK Rowling channels the A Team as she celebrates Supreme Court victory

Anthony Rudd, from Salisbury, lost £1,000 worth of tools after a person offered to buy them using an app which mimics legitimate mobile banking platforms

'I've lost faith in humanity': Scammers using fake banking app to steal thousands of pounds from victims

Blue Origin's space launch has sparked huge online backlash

Blue Origin backlash and why celebrities are stepping forward to condemn 11-minute space flight

Latest News

See more Latest News

Virgil Van Dijk has signed a new two-year contract with Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk follows Mohamed Salah and signs new Liverpool contract

Freddie Flintoff has looked back on his horror Top Gear crash,

Freddie Flintoff shares footage of horror Top Gear crash for the first time ahead of 'unprecedented' new documentary
The woman, who was struck by a van at a golf course in Shenstone, has tragically died.

Woman dies after being hit by van during police chase on golf course

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.

Israeli strike on Gaza kills at least 23 people - as UN warns of food shortages

Peter the Chimpanzee with papier mache easter eggs filled with healthy treats

Pictured: Safari park chimps hunt for Easter eggs

Track renewal projects are taking place over Easter weekend

Easter train journeys to be disrupted by more than 300 engineering works

Ronnie O'Sullivan will face Ali Carter in the first round at the Crucible

Ronnie O'Sullivan to lock horns with long-term rival Ali Carter at World Snooker Championship
Primrose Hill

Urgent manhunt launched as girl 'raped' in famous London park with 'attacker' still at large
The Prime Minister (pictured with President Ursula von der Leyen) is looking to use a summit in May to align the UK and EU emissions trading schemes

Brits brace for another rise in household energy bills as Sir Keir Starmer 'plans to join EU net zero deal'
Hospital patients are being given airline-style vanity packs to help cope with being left on corridors

Hospital hands patients 'care pack' and apology letter after they're forced to stay on corridors for days on end

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The British Royal Family Attend Easter Service

Kate and William 'make major change to Easter plans' in break from royal tradition

The ceremony is a major fixture on the royal calendar and normally the monarch, who is the head of the Church of England, presents specially minted coins to people recognised for their community service.

King Charles and Queen Camilla attend annual Royal Maundy ceremony following the King's personal Easter message
Prince Harry and Meghan at the Wheelchair Basketball final

Prince Harry 'lost interest' in Sentebale charity after marrying Meghan, founder's brother claims

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News