Consumer confidence up in June amid ‘dark shadow’ of inflation and war in Middle East

24 June 2025, 06:11

Confidence in the general economy over the coming year rose five points, driving the improvement.
By Alice Padgett

Consumer confidence improved marginally in June despite the “dark shadow” of inflation and turmoil in the Middle East, figures show.

GfK’s long-running Consumer Confidence Index rose two points but remains firmly in negative territory at minus 18.

Confidence in the general economy over the coming year rose five points, driving the improvement, but still remains at minus 28 – 17 points worse than last June.

The forecast for personal finances over the next 12 months remained unchanged at positive two – two points down on this time last year.

The major purchase index, an indicator of confidence in buying big ticket items, also remained unchanged at minus 16, seven points better than last June.

Neil Bellamy, consumer insights director at GfK, said: “Consumers have been resolute in their views on their wallets, with June’s personal financial situation scores – past and future – unchanged from May.

“Yet confidence is still fragile because the dark shadow of inflation is a day-to-day challenge for so many of us.

“With petrol prices set to rise in the coming weeks following the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, and with ongoing uncertainty as to the full impact of tariffs, there is still much that could negatively impact consumers.

“With so much volatility, now is certainly not the time to hope for the proverbial ‘light at the end of the tunnel’.”

An RAF flight has left Israel carrying 63 UK nationals and their dependents, as the UK government begins evacuating British citizens from the country amid ongoing attacks between Iran and Israel.

First RAF flight evacuates 63 Britons from Israel as Lammy confirms one UK national injured in Iran missile attacks
Moment Israel blows up the front gate of Iran's notorious Evin prison

Israel blow's gates of Iran's notorious Evin Prison where many political prisoners are held
The DLR could be heading further south east of the Thames - not just the River Lea

Every railway line extension in London: Sadiq Khan's Thamesmead DLR ambition gets to next stage
Iranian protesters chant slogans and one holds a poster with a vampire-like illustration of US President Donald Trump in Revolution Square to protest US attacks on nuclear sites in Iran

LIVE: Trump calls for 'peace and harmony' in the Middle East after Iran-Israel ceasefire confirmed
British Airways had stopped some flights to the Middle East over the weekend

UK flights restored to Dubai and Qatar

NATO says alliance's new defence investment plan will be 5% of GDP to ensure security and defence.

NATO to hike defence spending to 5% of GDP in major security push as chief warns Iran on developing nuclear weapon
Former Sky News presenter Dermot Murnaghan has announced his diagnosis with stage four prostate cancer.

Veteran news presenter Dermot Murnaghan diagnosed with ‘advanced’ stage 4 prostate cancer

Dozens of bodies have been recovered from the Balearic Islands, including Majorca, this year.

Holiday horror as five bodies with shackled hands and feet wash up on beach at tourist hotspot
Police speak to a person taking part in a demonstration at Trafalgar Square in London in support of Palestine Action.

Palestine Action clashes with police after government 'bans' them under anti-terror laws

Ellis' killer is still at large one year after his murder.

'So broken and lost' : Mum desperate for answers over son's gun murder as killer remains at large

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

The memorial will be constructed in St. James Park in London

Gherkin architect Lord Foster wins bid to design 'contemplative' glass bridge as national memorial to late Queen
King Charles III holds an audience with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Windsor Castle, Berkshire.

King Charles meets President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during UK visit

King Charles and Queen Camilla celebrated Prince William's birthday by posting a never-before-seen photo of the Prince of Wales on X.

King Charles marks Prince William's 43rd birthday with unseen portrait

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

