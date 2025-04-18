Brits could face £100 more in household bills if UK signs up to EU Net Zero scheme, Tories claim

Energy bills could rise once again. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Household bills could rise by £100 or more if the UK signs up to the EU’s Net Zero scheme, the Tories have claimed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Conservatives have called on Labour not to hand a “blank cheque” to Brussels by signing up to the trading bloc’s Net Zero plans.

The plans would see energy firms buy credits for each ton of greenhouse gases they pump into the atmosphere.

The goal is to cut energy giants’ emissions, but the Conservatives say it could increase bills in the UK.

Read more: US senator meets man wrongly deported to El Salvador mega prison as White House brands visit 'disgusting'

Martin Lewis: We're in "the worst of all worlds" for price increases | LBC

Acting Shadow Energy Secretary Andrew Bowie said: “Labour promised to cut energy bills by £300, yet Britain faces some of the highest energy costs in Europe.

“Keir Starmer’s plan to tie us to Brussels’ carbon trading scheme would push them even higher.

"This is clearly about appeasing his Europhile eco-zealot allies.”

He added: “This is a blank cheque for EU alignment at our expense.

"Starmer should start putting Britain first, not Brussels.”

Tory MP Nick Timothy added: “Analysis shows we could be heading towards an extra £112 on the cost of living because of European alignment.

"So long as policy races ahead of technology, it means higher energy bills, fewer jobs and weaker growth.”

The government has rejected the numbers and is yet to confirm if it has any plans to join the EU’s Net Zero scheme.