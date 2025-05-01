One of UK's most-iconic breweries to close its doors after more than 40 years as owner issues heartbreaking statement

One of Britain's most iconic breweries is closing. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

One of Britain’s longest-running and most iconic breweries is set to close its doors after more than 40 years.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Beloved beer brewer Exmoor Ales is closing its doors in Somerset following declining profits and a series of financial setbacks.

Confirming that emotional news, managing director, Jonathan Price, cited “challenging times” as the reason for the business’s closure.

He told SomersetLive: "It is shocking to have to close a brewery, but the environment for small brewers has been one of decline since Covid.

"I don’t know how many small breweries have closed down, but likely in the hundreds."

Read more: Man 'still cares' for ex-wife accused of killing his parents with deadly Beef Wellington, trial hears

A pint of Exmoor stag. Picture: Alamy

He hailed the firm’s loyal customers for their support over the years.

He said: "Thank you for your continuing support and keeping a proud local business independent."

Locals have flooded social media with tributes to the beloved brewer.

One said: "Very sad indeed, but I fear not the last."

While a second write: "Devastating".

In the wake of these financial hardships, Exmoor Ales wil merge with Hogs Back Brewery in Surrey.

Jonathan pointed to tax increases, which have left the brewery unable to operate on its own.

He described the merger as a partnership, not a takeover and said he hopes Exmoor can remain independent and the majority of its staff.