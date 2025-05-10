First-time buyers with help from ‘bank of mum and dad’ buy homes £40k more expensive, despite lower incomes

10 May 2025, 22:23

First-time buyers who receive assistance are able to buy a home at an average age of just over 30, with an average household income of £56,000.
First-time buyers who receive assistance are able to buy a home at an average age of just over 30, with an average household income of £56,000. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

First-time buyers getting help from the "bank of mum and dad" typically buy their home two years earlier, buying properties that cost nearly £40,000 more compared to those without financial help, analysis shows.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The figures also show that those who have help from their parents typically earn less, but buy homes that are more expensive with higher deposits.

UK Finance said that the growing reliance on financial help from relatives "risks deepening inequality in the housing market".

It looked at the impact of family financial support in the first-time buyer market by analysing "assisted" and "unassisted" buyers in 2024.

UK Finance used modelling from its loans data to estimate which first-time buyers are buying with deposits they could have reasonably saved in their lifetime, given their income, and which buyers have deposits which may indicate they had help raising the cash.

First-time buyers who receive assistance are able to buy a home at an average age of just over 30, with an average household income of £56,000.

Those purchasing without support tend to be around 32-and-a-half years old and have a higher average household income, at £65,000, UK Finance said.

Despite their lower typical incomes, assisted buyers tend to buy higher-priced properties, thanks to their bigger deposits facilitated by family support.

Read more: India and Pakistan accuse each other of multiple 'violations' just hours after ceasefire deal agreed

Read more: 'Very clever' and much loved doctor drowned in bath at Notting Hill flat after discovering boyfriend's affair

The average deposit put down by buyers with family help is £118,073 and the average amount put down by unassisted first-time buyers is £60,741.

Across the UK, the average purchase price for buyers who have family assistance is £317,846 and the average price paid for those without this extra support is £279,381.

The difference in deposit amounts is particularly pronounced in London, the analysis found.

In 2024, a first-time buyer purchasing a home in London without family support typically put down a deposit of £145,133. But among those receiving family assistance, the average deposit was £224,054.

UK Finance said that the growing reliance on financial help from relatives "risks deepening inequality in the housing market".
UK Finance said that the growing reliance on financial help from relatives "risks deepening inequality in the housing market". Picture: Getty

UK Finance also looked at the impact of a temporary stamp duty holiday, introduced during the coronavirus pandemic.

It appears to have had uneven effects, particularly helping those who could also get help from the bank of mum and dad, UK Finance said.

It found a disproportionate increase in the number of assisted first-time buyers.

The policy also coincided with a notable increase in borrowers withdrawing sizeable amounts of equity when remortgaging, suggesting that some households were drawing on their own property wealth to help family get on the housing ladder, UK Finance said.

On Thursday this week, the Bank of England reduced the base rate to 4.25%, from 4.5%.

Housing market experts have suggested the rate cut could help to inject more buyer interest into the housing market, with several lenders having already introduced more mortgages with sub-4% rates.

James Tatch, UK Finance's head of analytics, said: "First-time buyers are essential to the UK housing market, helping to unlock transactions further up the chain and maintain overall liquidity.

"While the majority of first-time buyers are still managing to purchase without help, the growing reliance on family support risks deepening inequality in the housing market. A balanced approach which addresses both supply and affordability issues is essential to ensure the door to home ownership remains open to all."

Toby Leek, NAEA (National Association of Estate Agents) Propertymark president, said: "These figures demonstrate that there is still much work to be done to help first-time buyers get onto the property ladder, and that for many people under the age of 30, homeownership is not a realistic aspiration without financial support from parents."

Henry Jordan, Nationwide Building Society's director of home, said: "First-time buyers are vital to the housing market and economy, but home ownership remains a challenge for many without additional support.

"Alongside building a deposit, many also struggle to borrow enough."

He said Nationwide's Helping Hand deal, which gives first-time buyers the ability to borrow up to six times income at up to 95% loan-to-value, has helped more than 55,000 customers since its launch in 2021.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Presentation of Partnership for Strong Ukraine Foundation (PSUF)

Sweden’s national security adviser resigns within 24 hours of taking up new post after Grindr photo scandal

Southport triple killer Axel Rudakubana's supervision was downgraded before he allegedly 'hurled boiling water over a prison officer' at HMP Belmarsh, according to reports.

Southport killer Axel Rudakubana’s supervision was downgraded before ‘pre-planned attack’ on prison officer

Young person eating burger

Just five minutes of exposure to junk food advertising per day makes children eat more calories

BRITAIN-POLITICS-ENERGY-NATURAL-GAS

Ten UK energy firms pay out £7million in compensation after error leads to customers being overcharged

Country-music star Johnny Rodriguez, a popular Mexican-American singer best known for chart-topping hits in the 1970s, has died aged 73.

Chart-topping country music star Johnny Rodriguez dies aged 73

Black smoke was seen over the north London shopping centre

Cars catch fire as huge plume of smoke seen over London's Brent Cross shopping centre

India and Pakistan have accused each other of violations of a ceasefire agreed between the two nations.

India and Pakistan accuse each other of multiple 'violations' just hours after ceasefire deal agreed

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - December 13, 2023

Taylor Swift hits out over Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni court summons in latest It Ends With Us twist

Rachael Moses

'Nothing can prepare you for the level of devastation': British physiotherapist recounts horrors of Gaza hospital

John Legend

'Sad' to see what has happened to Kanye West, says John Legend - as he opens up about former friend's downfall

David Lammy says India-Pakistan ceasefire is 'hugely welcome' following US-brokered 'full and immediate' deal

David Lammy says India-Pakistan ceasefire is 'hugely welcome' following US-brokered 'full and immediate' deal

Metropolitan Police In London

Police given more time to question four Iranian men arrested in UK counter-terror raids

Starmer has reiterated the UK's support for Ukraine as he called on Putin to accept peace

'No ifs, no buts': Starmer and European leaders 'call out' Putin as they urge Russia to accept 30-day ceasefire

Queen Margaret University founding chancellor, Sir Tom Farmer

Kwik Fit founder Sir Tom Farmer dies aged 84

Police appeal after girl sexually assaulted in Great Barr

Manhunt underway after teenage girl sexually assaulted on bus during rush hour

Donald Trump says Pakistan and India have agreed 'full and immediate ceasefire'

Donald Trump says Pakistan and India have agreed 'full and immediate ceasefire'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Dr Rielle Longhurst's family do not believe she wanted to die

'Very clever' and much loved doctor drowned in bath at Notting Hill flat after discovering boyfriend's affair
From left, Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk meet during a summit at the Mariinskyi Palace

Starmer and European leaders call Trump from Ukraine to propose 'full, unconditional' 30-day ceasefire with Russia
Paris, France. 07th May, 2025. Arsenal's head coach Mikel Arteta looks on during the UEFA Champions League football match between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal

Mikel Arteta hopes pain of Liverpool's Premier League title win will act as motivation for Arsenal next season
Man charged with murder following death of 87-year-old pensioner in north London

Man charged with murder following death of 87-year-old pensioner in north London

'Bright and athletic' boy, 14, fighting for life after being electrocuted at renowned private school

'Bright and athletic' boy, 14, fighting for life following 'electric shock by power cables' at private Millfield School
Tesco is working with fruit growers to develop a shellac-free wax

Tesco issues urgent 'do not eat' cheese warning over 'potentially deadly' listeria contamination
Labour's Sadiq Khan has said he would be open to building on the greenbelt

What is the greenbelt and why are Labour's plans controversial?

Southport killer Axel Rudakubana 'hurled boiling water over prison officer' in pre-planned attack

Southport killer Axel Rudakubana 'hurled boiling water over prison officer' in 'pre-planned attack'
Leaders gather in Ukraine ahead of talks

Starmer joins European leaders in Ukraine ahead of ‘coalition of the willing’ meeting

Cancer screening

Having children later and being overweight ‘increases risk of breast cancer’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Duchess of Sussex has thanked Beyonce after she had a "fun date night" at one of her concerts.

Meghan thanks Beyonce after having ‘fun date night’ at 'amazing' Los Angeles concert

The anti-monarchy group Republic stage a rally in Trafalgar Square, London. The head of a republican movement has claimed the royal family 'hijacked' VE Day anniversary celebrations as protesters campaigned in central London.

Royal family hijacked VE Day anniversary, republican protest organiser claims

(left to right) The Duke of Edinburgh, accompanied by 20-year-old Gold Award achiever, Poppy Bough, and broadcaster and former professional footballer, Alex Scott, during the gold award celebrations for the Duke of Edinburgh's award

Duke of Edinburgh to represent the King at Pope Leo XIV inauguration

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News