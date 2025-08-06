Four in five first-time buyers moved back in with parents to get on property ladder, research reveals

Four in five (80%) recent first-time buyers moved back in with parents to get onto the property ladder, according to research for a bank. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Four in five (80%) recent first-time buyers moved back in with parents to get onto the property ladder, according to research for a bank.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

More than nine in 10 (96%) recent first-time buyers surveyed had been offered some form of financial help with their deposit - with over two-thirds (68%) receiving help from family members, while nearly three-fifths (57%) received help from friends.

TSB commissioned the survey of more than 1,000 first-time buyers who had got on the property ladder in the past year.

Despite many moving back with parents or getting extra financial help, many first-time buyers still had to make compromises when it came to the home they eventually purchased, the research indicated.

Nearly two-fifths (38%) said their new home was mostly what they wanted, but with a few compromises. And 9% said they had made a major compromise and opted for affordability and location.

Read more: Antisemitism reports spiked day after Bob Vylan Glastonbury set - as charity warns communities face 'extreme Jew-hatred'

Read more: Reeves warned tax rises needed to fix fiscal black hole - as Chancellor 'risks missing fiscal rule by more than £40bn'

But more than a fifth (22%) said they had purchased their "dream home".

Buyers had also made other sacrifices to get on the ladder. Nearly two-fifths (38%) of first-time buyers had delayed major purchases, 37% had limited socialising and 37% had taken on a second job.

On average, first-time buyers said they had saved for nearly three years.

Those who were renting had been paying £960 a month typically in rent before buying their home.

Download the all new LBC app now! Picture: LBC

As a result of buying their first home, 45% said they felt financially more secure. Nearly two-fifths (39%) said they felt relieved.

TSB said its own customer data indicates that first-time buyers are taking out 31-year terms on average - down from 32 in 2024.

Craig Calder, director of secured lending, TSB, said: "It's clear that compromise is key to getting on the housing ladder in a preferred location - with most first-time buyers forgoing a dream home but feeling relieved, and more financially secure having made the move.

"Many made sacrifices to meet their deposit targets - such as moving in with parents, and taking a second job."

He said that brokers and lenders can help people find a suitable mortgage deal.

The survey was carried out by Censuswide in July.

Here are some tips from Mr Calder for people preparing to buy a home: