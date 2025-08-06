Four in five first-time buyers moved back in with parents to get on property ladder, research reveals

6 August 2025, 01:45

Four in five (80%) recent first-time buyers moved back in with parents to get onto the property ladder, according to research for a bank.
Four in five (80%) recent first-time buyers moved back in with parents to get onto the property ladder, according to research for a bank. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Four in five (80%) recent first-time buyers moved back in with parents to get onto the property ladder, according to research for a bank.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

More than nine in 10 (96%) recent first-time buyers surveyed had been offered some form of financial help with their deposit - with over two-thirds (68%) receiving help from family members, while nearly three-fifths (57%) received help from friends.

TSB commissioned the survey of more than 1,000 first-time buyers who had got on the property ladder in the past year.

Despite many moving back with parents or getting extra financial help, many first-time buyers still had to make compromises when it came to the home they eventually purchased, the research indicated.

Nearly two-fifths (38%) said their new home was mostly what they wanted, but with a few compromises. And 9% said they had made a major compromise and opted for affordability and location.

Read more: Antisemitism reports spiked day after Bob Vylan Glastonbury set - as charity warns communities face 'extreme Jew-hatred'

Read more: Reeves warned tax rises needed to fix fiscal black hole - as Chancellor 'risks missing fiscal rule by more than £40bn'

But more than a fifth (22%) said they had purchased their "dream home".

Buyers had also made other sacrifices to get on the ladder. Nearly two-fifths (38%) of first-time buyers had delayed major purchases, 37% had limited socialising and 37% had taken on a second job.

On average, first-time buyers said they had saved for nearly three years.

Those who were renting had been paying £960 a month typically in rent before buying their home.

Download the all new LBC app now!
Download the all new LBC app now! Picture: LBC

As a result of buying their first home, 45% said they felt financially more secure. Nearly two-fifths (39%) said they felt relieved.

TSB said its own customer data indicates that first-time buyers are taking out 31-year terms on average - down from 32 in 2024.

Craig Calder, director of secured lending, TSB, said: "It's clear that compromise is key to getting on the housing ladder in a preferred location - with most first-time buyers forgoing a dream home but feeling relieved, and more financially secure having made the move.

"Many made sacrifices to meet their deposit targets - such as moving in with parents, and taking a second job."

He said that brokers and lenders can help people find a suitable mortgage deal.

The survey was carried out by Censuswide in July.

Here are some tips from Mr Calder for people preparing to buy a home:

  1. Know your numbers. Look at your income and outgoings and make a realistic plan for how much you can save towards a deposit and by when.
  2. Check your credit score. Try not to miss any payments. Clear off any debt where possible as this may help with both affordability and the amount you can borrow. It is also worth checking you are registered to vote, as this could affect your credit report.
  3. Getting a mortgage agreement in principle will give you a rough idea of what you can borrow based on your current income and credit history.
  4. Do your research. Use websites to monitor the market and find the right location, price and size of property for you and your budget. Be prepared to compromise to make sure that you are able to balance paying your mortgage with living comfortably.
  5. Consider the total cost, not just the mortgage rate. Make sure to take into account any fees such as arrangement fees, valuation fees or legal fees and build that into your budget.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Gary Lineker will return to television at ITV just four months after leaving the BBC in a high-profile antisemitism row sparked by a social media post.

Gary Lineker to join ITV as host of celebrity game show after high-profile BBC exit

Musician Ozzy Osbourne died of a heart attack.

Ozzy Osbourne's cause of death revealed - as official certificate lists job as 'rock legend'

Reports of antisemitic incidents in the UK spiked a day after punk duo Bob Vylan's controversial performance at Glastonbury.

Antisemitism reports spiked day after Bob Vylan Glastonbury set - as charity warns communities face 'extreme Jew-hatred'

The brother of an Israeli hostage being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip has urged world leaders to pressure Hamas and 'bring my little brother home'.

‘Bring my little brother home’: Brother of Israeli hostage in Hamas video urges world leaders to ‘act before it’s too late’
Exclusive
The Submersible Titan imploded, fatally killing five people in 2023.

OceanGate CEO 'dangerously ignored his peers' and 'never did proper tests' on doomed sub, insider claims

Kent police has issued instructions for a "catapult crackdown" in response to residents' antisocial behaviour concerns.

Catapult crackdown as police issue warning after man shot in face

US President Donald Trump reportedly wants to control aid efforts in Gaza, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is plotting a full takeover.

Trump 'wants to control Gaza aid effort' as he 'doesn't want babies to starve' - as Netanyahu plots full takeover

Legendary movie director Francis Ford Coppola attends the Magna Graecia Film Festival at Supercinema with the talk 'How To Change Our Future”

Legendary film director Francis Ford Coppola hospitalised in Italy

George Finch, the 19-year-old leader of Warwick County Council

Police deny 'cover up' claims after Reform councillor demands release of immigration status of rape suspects

Sign advertising Ozzy Osbourne exhibition at Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery.

Ozzy Osbourne exhibition at Birmingham museum extended following 'phenomenal' public demand

Burba had seizures because of his cocaine abuse.

Dad on cocaine jailed for 10 years after son, 14, dies in drug-fuelled crash

David Black will be standing down at the end of August.

Ofwat chief executive David Black to step down at end of month

Manchester United have made a bid for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

Man Utd make £74 million bid for Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko

Musician Mick Taylor in a rare club appearance at The Cutting Room.

Rolling Stones legend in battle with museum over iconic guitar

An Aldi store in Marsh Lane Bootle, Liverpool.

Aldi loses crown for being UK's cheapest supermarket - for first time in nearly two years

A contractor working for OceanGate was told he had a "bad attitude" after voicing safety concerns

OceanGate worker who voiced safety concerns told he had 'bad attitude', report into Titan sub disaster reveals

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lee Claydon fell to his death at the Oasis gig at Wembley

Tributes paid to Oasis fan who fell to his death during band’s gig at Wembley Stadium

Foreign governments are warning their citizens about visiting Britain amid high crime levels

Foreign governments warning their citizens about visiting Britain amid soaring crime levels
Titan sub

‘Critical’ flaws, intimidation and ‘negligence’ of OceanGate boss revealed in damning report into Titan sub disaster
Alda Supermarket, Bevois Valley, Southampton, Hampshire, UK

Man charged with attempted murder in connection to 'knife attack' outside supermarket

Ruth Szymankiewicz

Suicidal teen died after care worker using false identity left her unsupervised - before fleeing country
Holidaymakers flooded social media with pictures of the travel chaos

Heathrow Airport hit with severe delays after 'technical issue' shuts key tunnel

File photo dated 18/9/2008 of chef John Torode (left) poses with fellow Masterchef presenter Gregg Wallace as he launches his new book 'Beef' at Smith's of Smithfield

Who will present this series of MasterChef?

Tommy Robinson Attends Pre-trial Hearing For Harassment Court Case

Tommy Robinson released on bail after arrest at Luton Airport following alleged assault

Police officers patrol at a cordon on Stoke Newington High Street, after a 45-year-old man has been shot dead in north London. Metropolitan Police officers found the victim with gunshot injuries in the early hours of Tuesday.

Murder investigation launched following fatal shooting in Stoke Newington

Jay Blades in court after separate rape charges emerge

Jay Blades appears in court after being charged with two counts of rape

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Board Chair Dr. Sophie Chandauka MBE, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and a guest attend a Sentebale reception and panel discussion at The Saxon Hotel in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Harry blasted by charity regulator for letting ‘damaging’ boardroom battle play out in ‘public eye’
The Princess of Wales.

Kate highlights importance of early childhood as ‘golden opportunity’ to raise children ready to ‘face the future’
Meghan shared a new photo to mark her 44th birthday.

Meghan beams in new snap as she celebrates 44th birthday

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News