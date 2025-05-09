Five of the easiest ways to start budgeting properly

9 May 2025, 08:39

It’s never too late to take control of your finances.
It’s never too late to take control of your finances. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

A few pounds here and there can quickly add up – and before you know it, your bank balance is shrinking faster than expected.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Having a clear plan for your money is essential. By budgeting for savings, pensions, rent, food, treats, and more, you can avoid watching your payslip vanish without a trace.

It’s never too late to take control of your finances. With the costly summer season on the horizon, Amy Knight, a personal finance expert at NerdWallet UK, shared her top five budgeting tips to help you get started.

1. Go on money dates

“Set aside time to go through three to six months of bank statements, recording what you’ve actually spent in each area of your life,” advises Knight. “Although vital, this process can feel horrendously tedious and boring for some people, leading to procrastination, so call for back-up.

“My partner and I go on ‘money dates’ where we take our laptops down to our favourite cafe. We go through our recent spending, discuss any big expenses coming up, and talk about longer-term financial goals.

“Sharing your budgeting journey (sometimes called ‘loud budgeting’) can help make the process less scary.”

Read More: Why have interest rates been cut and what does it mean for you?

Read More: Almost half of people ‘would struggle with bills if income suddenly lost’

“Sharing your budgeting journey (sometimes called ‘loud budgeting’) can help make the process less scary.”
“Sharing your budgeting journey (sometimes called ‘loud budgeting’) can help make the process less scary.”. Picture: Alamy

2. Split your payslip into different pots as soon as you get paid

“Dividing your money into separate accounts or pots is a powerful way to take control of your finances, and choosing a bank account that automatically categorises transactions lets technology do some of the hard work for you,” says Knight. “Many online banking apps (including Monzo, Starling and Revolut) offer fantastic budgeting features which make budgeting feel effortless.”

Knight recommends transferring the money you’ve budgeted to each spending category – such as rent, bills, groceries, savings, holidays, and socialising – as soon as your payslip hits your account.

“This method is especially useful for managing annual expenses, like car insurance and servicing,” she adds. “By setting aside a small amount each month, you’ll be ready to pay the bill when it comes round.

“Ring-fencing funds for specific costs means you’re less likely to dip into savings or run out of cash before payday.”

3. Leave room for treats

Budgeting doesn’t mean you have to miss out on enjoyment – just make sure to set aside some money for the things you love.

“A bit like a successful diet factors in ‘cheat days’, you’re more likely to stick to a budget that has room for the occasional splurge,” says Knight. “Your supermarket shop will likely cost more in some months than others, depending on your social activities and how many weekends there are in the month.

“There’s no need to spend the maximum amount you’ve budgeted for if you don’t need to. During quieter months, you can build up extra cash to spend on hosting a bank holiday barbecue for your friends.”

Budgeting doesn’t mean you have to miss out on enjoyment.
Budgeting doesn’t mean you have to miss out on enjoyment. Picture: Alamy

4. Practice making trade-offs

Prioritise things which are important to you.

“Budgeting is all about making empowered financial decisions, including what purchases to say no to in order to say yes to something more important,” highlights Knight. “For example, if you want to find room in your budget for a £50 monthly gym membership, are you prepared to sacrifice 13 takeaway coffees each month?

“If you’re already saving money by making coffee at home, consider other habitual purchases you could live without in order to prioritise spending more on bigger goals you’re working towards.”

5. Build financial resilience

“Building a savings pot for the unexpected is one of the smartest money moves you can make, because it enables you to cover costs you hadn’t planned for without derailing the rest of your budget,” says Knight.

The personal finance expert recommends aiming for three to six months’ worth of essential costs in an instant or easy-access savings account.

“If you’re starting from scratch, consider which discretionary purchases (such as fashion items, beauty products, streaming subscriptions or takeaways) could be reined in,” suggests Knight.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Newly-elected Pope Leo XIV appears on Vatican balcony

Pope Leo XIV to lead first holy mass in Sistine Chapel as Catholics around the world celebrate

James Messham, 60, died on the MSC Virtuosa after an "alternation".

Passenger on 'murder' cruise ship details 'carnage' on board after man dies in 'stag do fight'

Exclusive
Inspector Mark Connelly revealed that the estimated value of the tools they recovered at a recent car boot sale totalled nearly half a million pounds.

Met Police crackdown on tool theft, as force recovers half a million worth of tools at car boot sale

Exclusive
Kerry and her ex-partner, Mike Cosgrove

Record levels of non-fatal strangulation cases going to court as abuse survivor describes how ex 'tried to kill her'

Eli Sweeting has been missing in New Zealand since May 4.

British man, 25, missing for five days after solo New Zealand mountain hike

Exclusive
Mason Rist and mum, Nikki Knight

'You have to pay for your crime': Minister apologises as grieving mum demands crackdown after son's killer taunted family from jail
Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Robert Francis Prevost arrives on the main central loggia balcony of the St Peter's Basilica for the first time.

Pope Leo XIV’s name choice ‘signals he will continue work of Francis’

At one NHS trust, 600 out of 1,500 job cuts are clinical roles.

NHS plans to cut frontline jobs and axe services ‘to balance the books’

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland looks on while playing the 17th hole during the first round of the Truist Championship 2025.

‘Rusty’ Rory McIlroy five shots off the pace in Truist Championship

Photo issued by the Royal Mint of their new coin celebrating 150 years of Liberty in central London

Royal Mint unveils first-ever fashion house coins to mark 150 years of Liberty

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer

'Putting the brakes on Britain': Mental health crisis holding back economy, charities warn PM

Annual blood test for cancer ‘could stop half of cases reaching advanced stage’

'Game-changing' blood tests could spot cancer before symptoms and cut deaths by half, say scientists

London, UK, 21st April, 2025. ROGER Daltery at The London Palladium on his Live and Kicking Tour 21st April 2025 Credit: Ray Hill/Alamy Live News

Who knew? No UK goodbye tour from rock legends for now after band announces final tour in the US and Canada

A couple on a boating holiday found the naked body of Sabrina Brett floating in the Grand Union Canal near Milton Keynes on May 11, 1995.

£20k reward for tips about sexual exploitation and murder of ‘bright and cheeky’ 17-year-old girl three decades ago

Sir Keir Starmer is set to announce a fresh wave of sanctions on Russia as he said the UK will "do everything in our power to destroy" President Vladimir Putin's shadow fleet.

Starmer to announce fresh sanctions on Russia as he vows to ‘do everything in our power to destroy’ Putin’s shadow fleet

Director James Foley arrives at the premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Fifty Shades Darker' at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on February 2, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ director James Foley dies aged 71 after brain cancer diagnosis

Latest News

See more Latest News

Shoppers on Oxford Street in London

‘Small but positive’ rise in retail footfall as sunny April encourages shoppers

Manchester United's Mason Mount celebrates following the UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Thursday May 8, 2025.

Manchester United climb a Mount-ain to reach all-English Europa League final against Spurs

'Everybody should want it to STOP': Trump gives update on Russia-Ukraine conflict as ceasefire talks continue

'Everybody should want it to STOP': Trump gives update on Russia-Ukraine conflict as ceasefire talks continue
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russia and Ukraine both accuse each other of breaching VE Day ceasefire

Three Merseyside Police officers have been commended for their bravery for their role in the emergency response to the gruesome Southport stabbing attack.

Three Merseyside police officers commended for bravery for response to Southport attack

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Robert Francis Prevost.

Everything we know about Pope Leo XIV, the first-ever American pope

Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrives at the White House for a meeting with President Donald Trump.

Everything we know about the UK-US trade deal - as final details still ‘being written up’

John Swinney will vote against assisted dying legislation in Holyrood next week.

'It's not the right thing to do' - John Swinney to vote against assisted dying in Scotland

The Bank of England has cut interest rates to 4.25%, its lowest level in two years. What does the change mean for you

Why have interest rates been cut and what does it mean for you?

Newly elected Pope Leone XIV appears at the balcony of St. Peter

US cardinal Robert Prevost elected Pope Leo XIV

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles III and Queen Camilla during the concert celebrating the 80th Anniversary of VE Day.

Read in full: The King’s message on the 80th anniversary of VE Day

King Charles III speaks during the concert celebrating the 80th Anniversary of VE Day, held at the historic Horse Guards Parade in central London. Picture date: Thursday May 8, 2025.

King Charles calls for country to 'rededicate' itself to 'the cause of freedom' in historic VE Day speech
Meghan Markle's new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan has been blamed for the Ms Patrick's burns

Diabetic woman threatens to sue Meghan over alleged bath salt burn

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News