'Symptom of a wider change': Gen Z women in the UK are paid higher than young men - as gender pay gap reverses

4 June 2025, 17:57

Gen Z women in the UK are paid higher than young men - as gender pay gap reverses.
Gen Z women in the UK are paid higher than young men - as gender pay gap reverses. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

Young women in the UK are on average paid slightly higher than their male counterparts - according to a new study.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The findings were released in a report called by the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) - The Lost Boys.

For individuals working full-time between the ages of 16 and 24 - the gender pay gap has seemingly reversed.

This means that for most of Gen Z - including those who have just finished university - women on average are paid slightly higher than men.

Read more: More pensioners will receive winter fuel payments

Read more: Subway workers vote to strike in row over pay and working conditions

Women tend to pursue more degrees that lead to lower-paying jobs - including psychology, education, nursing and social work.
Women tend to pursue more degrees that lead to lower-paying jobs - including psychology, education, nursing and social work. Picture: Getty

'Symptom'

However, in later life - this is likely to reverse and widen in favour of men.

This gap is largely due to greater male participation in higher-paying industries.

The gender pay gap also widens due to the "motherhood penalty" - the disproportionate share of childcare undertaken by women.

The paper's authors describe the shift in the wealth of young women and young women as a 'bellwether'.

Luke Taylor, a researcher at the CSJ, told The Independent: “In some ways the gender pay gap is fascinating, but not really the point.

“It’s kind of a symptom of a wider change.”

A lot of this wider change can be attributed to educational underperformance of boys compared to their female counterparts.

It also may be due to the decrease in work for men with lower education levels.

According to a parliament research briefing, white British boys on free school meals are the worst-performing demographic.
According to a parliament research briefing, white British boys on free school meals are the worst-performing demographic. Picture: Getty

'Hollowing'

Mr Taylor said: "There has been a long-term hollowing out of work in the industrial sector for men with lower education levels.

"And the expectation of that kind of work has very much changed, because there are fewer of these jobs, and now you might need a degree."

Women aged between 20 and 24 across the UK are now slightly more likely to be employed than males.

Meanwhile, the share of young men who are out of education, searching for jobs, and unemployment is rising.

Trends over the last 30 years show women outperform men at GCSE, A-Level and university and receive more first class degrees than men.

However, boys perform better than girls in STEM subjects - science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Women tend to pursue more degrees that lead to lower-paying jobs - including psychology, education, nursing and social work.

Women tend to pursue more degrees that lead to lower-paying jobs - including psychology, education, nursing and social work.
Women tend to pursue more degrees that lead to lower-paying jobs - including psychology, education, nursing and social work. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, men more often opt for degrees in subjects such as engineering, leading to higher-paid salaries on average.

However, there are now twice as many female applicants to law school than male and almost twice as many female medicine and dentistry graduates - carrying relatively high starting salaries.

Mr Taylor said: “That was sort of confusing to me, because my understanding was that you get more women going to university than men, but they tend to gravitate towards lower-paying fields.

“But they’re actually now far, far more likely to be doing things like medicine and dentistry or things like law as well. And then you get quite a significant number [of] men doing things like PE and political sciences, which are not the most highly paid occupations.”

Boys are nearly twice as likely as their female counterparts to be suspended - and more than twice as likely to be excluded.

According to a parliament research briefing, white British boys on free school meals are the worst-performing demographic.

Mr Taylor said: “When it comes to education, we either need to accept that boys are more stupid or it’s the system setting them up to fail. Whichever one it is, we need to recognise that boys are in need of a bit more support than they’re getting."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Chelsea defender Millie Bright has withdrawn from selection for this summer’s European Championship.

'Not able to give 100 per cent' – England’s Millie Bright pulls out of Euros squad

Riverside County Sheriff deputies walk past the front of a fertility clinic that was bombed on May 18, 2025.

FBI makes arrest after man died while blowing up California fertility clinic in ‘act of terrorism’

Morten Harket of A-Ha performs on stage during Jardins de Pedralbes Festival in 2022.

A-ha frontman, 65, diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and 'doesn't know if he can sing anymore'

Ambulance makes its way past fans of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on a street outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 04

At least 11 people die in stampede outside cricket stadium during IPL title celebrations

Oarfish are considered a bad omen when seen outside of their natural habitat.

Dog walker discovers rare fish linked to dark 'doomsday' legend washed up on beach

Love Island contestant Kyle Ashman has been axed from the reality TV show.

'I'm not a violent person': Love Island contestant axed ahead of the show over alleged 'machete attack' arrest

Erin Patterson has admitted feeding poison mushrooms to her relatives

Woman on trial for 'mushroom murders' claims she was trying to cook up 'something special'

After the lawyers wrote to officials to change the ruling - Sofia's mother has now received an approval notice for humanitarian parole for another year.

Seriously ill girl ordered to leave US and return to Mexico granted year's reprieve after warning she could die within days
Queen of the rodeo Beyonce will saddle up in London

From Texas to the Thames: Beyonce to bring her Cowboy Carter tour to London

Greta Thunberg enjoying her time on board the 'aid' ship in a picture posted on social media (L), and embarking on the voyage (R)

'We will act accordingly': Israel threatens Greta Thunberg ship heading for Gaza

Daniel Anjorin, 14, was killed on his way to school

Boy, 14, hacked to death by samurai sword after 'killer skinned his own cat in psychotic episode caused by cannabis'

x

'Worst holiday I've ever been on': Brit tourist blasts 'nightmare' at Corfu hotel because there was 'no English food'

A body has been found in the search for 28-year-old Greg Monk, who has been missing in Portugal for over a week.

Body found in search for Scottish man who went missing in Portugal on stag do a week ago

Police searching for Madeleine McCann deploy digger in ‘now or never’ search for missing girl

Police deploy digger at barn in ‘now or never’ radar search for Madeleine McCann

Tijjani Reijnders of AC Milan

Manchester City agree fee with AC Milan for midfielder Tijjani Reijnders

The boy, named online as Peter Maughan, was killed killed in the crash.

Two men charged with murder after boy, 4, dies in Dartford crash

Latest News

See more Latest News

Netflix star left in agony with broken leg following terrifying bike accident

'Thank God for the NHS': Netflix star left in agony with 'Lime bike leg' following terrifying cycle accident
Low calorie diets could lead to depression, study finds

Revealed: What a low-calorie diet can do to your mental health

The prize pot for the National Lottery EuroMillions is growing after no one claimed Tuesday's £199million prize - which was already a record-setting jackpot

Lucky EuroMillion's winner to become richer than Adele with record £208m jackpot

Dogd could prevent eczema in young children.

Study reveals which pet could prevent eczema in at-risk children

The 46-year-old, who has twice won a national bravery award, then slammed the teenager to the ground and placed his hand over the boy’s face while shouting threats and curse words.

Police hit back at ‘unjust’ decision to sack award-winning officer over ‘lack of respect’ towards knife carrying teen
Cameron Bradford was detained in Munich after allegedly being caught smuggling cannabis.

Mother-of-one, 21, becomes latest Brit arrested for drug smuggling as she's held in Munich returning from Thailand
Kai has garnered a huge social media following in recent years.

Man arrested attempting to storm Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort to 'marry' his teen granddaughter Kai
Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton is thought to be in line to be the next Chief of Defence Staff.

Non-pilot RAF ‘money man’ Sir Richard Knighton tipped to take top military post as head of armed forces
Palestinians carry bags filled with food and humanitarian aid provided by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

Gaza aid centres close for the day as Israel warns roads leading to hubs 'considered combat zones'
Evelyn, Paityn and Olivia Decker

Police launch manhunt for ex-soldier accused of kidnapping and murdering his three daughters

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Prince of Wales handed out bacon and sausage rolls to soldiers on the base in Suffolk

Prince William makes housing pledge as he dishes out bacon rolls to soldiers' families

Queen Camilla, Patron of The Big Lunch, meets children from year two at the Mulberry Wood Wharf School

Queen ‘warms up’ six-year-old girl’s ‘cold hands’ during blustery outdoor event

The about-turn came hours after she was heard saying she had decided to “just pause” until completely ready.

Meghan's U-turn over jam: Duchess promises to begin reselling products and teases new stock

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News