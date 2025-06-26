Households will continue to face ‘bleak’ living standards for remainder of 2020s in ‘worst decade since 1950s, report says

26 June 2025, 19:20

English sterling money on a laptop keyboard.
English sterling money on a laptop keyboard. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

UK households face "bleak" living standards for the remainder of the 2020s and some could end up no better off by 2030 than they were a decade earlier, according to a new report.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The report shows that rising bills and declining real wages, combined with the tough start to the decade which saw Covid-19 tank global economies, are contributing to a distinctly bleak future.

The Resolution Foundation said that the "bust, boom and bleak outlook" seen this decade could leave the 2020s "as the first decade of the modern era to witness no improvement in disposable incomes across Britain".

In its "central scenario", the typical annual real income of non-pensioners is set to grow "only slightly" over the five years after 2024-25, by 1% overall, or a cash increase of around £300 in total.

Its report said: "Our outlook for 2025-26 specifically remains poor with income flat (0% growth)."

The Living Standards Outlook 2025, funded by Nationwide Building Society, said that frozen tax thresholds and rising council tax are "cancelling out real pre-tax earnings growth for many, even before accounting for water, rent and mortgage rises".

Read more: UK’s ninth richest man turns his back on Britain saying the country has ‘gone to hell’

Read more: Pentagon releases bunker buster videos to prove strikes were a 'success' - after Iran accused Trump of 'exaggerating'

The report continued: "Taking into account the cost-of-living crisis, the typical income in 2029-30 would remain essentially unchanged (0% growth) compared to 2019-20.

"This would clearly make the 2020s the worst decade out of the past six for living standards growth."

The outlook for the lower-income half of the non-pensioner population is worse in the years ahead, according to the projection.

The foundation said the average real incomes of this group could be 1% (£200) lower in 2029-30 than in 2024-25.

Within the weak outlook overall, some parts of the population are expected to fare better, the report said.

Tom Swarbrick wonders whether energy bills coming down will do much against 'hellhole' housing

The typical pensioner income is projected to rise by 5% between 2024-25 and 2029-30, with a £1,500 increase.

Housing tenure also plays a key role in determining the outlook, according to the research, with mortgage holders set to see income falls as they come off fixed-rate deals, while outright homeowners are expected to see a boost to their living standards.

The projection for weak income growth over the second half of the decade follows a "rollercoaster" first half, in which living standards were rocked by Covid-19 and the cost-of-living crisis, according to the foundation, which is focused on improving living standards for households on low to middle incomes.

It said there was a "mini living standards boom" as incomes grew by 4% (£1,300) in 2024-25.

The foundation also said that the economic outlook could improve, with policies potentially offering a "helping hand" to lift living standards for poorer households.

Adam Corlett, principal economist at the Resolution Foundation said: "The living standards story of the decade so far has been bust and boom, with Covid-19 and a cost-of-living crisis followed by a much-needed recovery last year. But the rest of the decade looks bleak, with typical household incomes set to grow by just 1% over the next five years.

"There are winners and losers within this weak outlook, with pensioner incomes set to grow by a healthy 5% over the rest of the decade, while the poorest half of the population are set to see their incomes fall.

"But a stronger economy and the right policy interventions can brighten this outlook. Maintaining strong wage growth and returning to pre-pandemic employment levels would make middle-income Britain far better off, while ending the two-child limit can lift living standards for poorer families."

A Treasury spokesperson said: "We know that many are still struggling with the cost of living which is why we were clear on the need to put more money in the pockets of working people in our Plan for Change.

"Since July, real wages have grown more than in the entire first decade of the last government, our commitment to economic stability has helped interest rates to fall four times, we have protected working people's payslips from higher taxes, froze fuel duty, increased the national living and minimum wage and in the latest data, real household disposable income per person is growing at its fastest pace in two years."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Ben Starr has been jailed for two years for killing his brother during a drunken fight

Man jailed for killing brother with single punch in drunken fight at motocross

Harding (left) and Kharouti (right) were charged with conspiracy to commit murder and transport drugs in the Old Bailey

Drug lord who made £2.5 million a month and plotted rival’s murder from Dubai is given 32 years in prison

Passengers might soon be able to bring a cabin bag onto flights operated by EU airlines for free under new rules.

The end of extra fees for bringing a cabin bag on planes? EU plans change to airline rules

Westminster Abbey, London, United Kingdom

Church of England praying for peace but preparing for war

For Women Scotland say many organisations are not abiding by the Supreme Court ruling.

Police Scotland accused of 'bizarre' transgender body search rules

Millions of phones will sound the alarm and all UK numbers will be sent the message

Millions of phones to sound emergency alarm in government test

Call the Midwife first launched in 2012 and has been a sensation with viewers ever since

Update over future of Call the Midwife after reports it has been cancelled

Undated file photo of an obese man in London.

Fears over weight-loss jabs linked to ten deaths and hundreds of cases of life-threatening illness

The Pentagon has released videos of bunker busters that were used to strike Iran's nuclear sites

Pentagon releases bunker buster videos to prove strikes were a 'success' - after Iran accused Trump of 'exaggerating'

London’s population is projected to reach 10 million within the next decade, in part due to international migrants coming to the capital.

London population on course for 10m - as international migration brings boom to Tower Hamlets

Reanne Coulson, 34, from Coventry was last seen on May 21 after she visited a food bank at St Mary & Benedict Church on Raglan Street. Picture: West Midlands Police

Police believe missing woman dead as woods searched and third arrest made

Leading British institutions have been forced to scrap research projects as Donald Trump ramps up his battle on universities.

Top UK universities forced to cancel projects as Trump pulls funding in ‘assault on science’

Kim Jong Un and his family watch a man go down one of the slides at the resort

Wish you were Korea...? Kim Jong Un unveils North Korea’s glitzy new beach resort in bid to woo tourists

Metropolitan Police Officer, Rear View, Close Up.

Two Met officers sacked over strip search of 15-year-old black girl

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during a training session at the Sobha Realty Training Centre, London.

All of Arsenal's confirmed pre-season fixtures

John Fredriksen, pictured with his daughter Cecilie Fredriksen

UK’s ninth richest man turns his back on Britain saying the country has ‘gone to hell’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Selina Scott has been on television since the early 1980s

Who is Selina Scott?

A rickshaw on Oxford Street, central London, England

TfL set to regulate pedicabs in London for the first time amid safety concerns

Three people have been taken to hospital after an explosion in Halifax

Three taken to hospital and 14 homes evacuated after explosion ‘like nuclear bomb going off’
Former nurse Colin Campbell, formerly known as Colin Norris, who was jailed for life in 2008.

'Angel of Death' nurse jailed for murdering four elderly patients loses appeal

SEYYED ALI HOSSEINI KHAMENEI Iranian politician and supreme leader in October 2024.

Iran 'delivered hand slap to America's face' as Khamenei reveals plans to cease cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog
x

Five people rushed to hospital after double-decker college bus crashes into river

Dara Omar

Three charged after murder of 'very good' man trying to be 'mediator' in street fight

Briton Elliot James Shaw, left, and Argentine national Eleonora Gracia, right, at the district court in Denpasar, Bali

British man and Argentinian woman on trial accused of smuggling cocaine in Bali

Yob who knocked woman out with chair in Ibiza poolside brawl revealed as pro footballer who scored at Wembley

Yob who knocked woman out with chair during Ibiza poolside brawl revealed as pro footballer who scored at Wembley
Denis Villeneuve has been directing films since the late 1990s

'Die hard' Bond fan Denis Villeneuve to direct next 007 outing

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Prince of Wales speaks at 'Investing for Impact' at the Guildhall

Prince William urges ‘courage’ ahead of world leaders meeting at Cop30

The image was posted to instagram to celebrate The Prince of Wales' 43rd birthday

Animal rights group brands William and Kate 'staggeringly out of touch' after welcoming new puppies
King Charles III (front centre) stands with Alice Ngitira (left) and Declan Donnelly (right), with other celebrities and winners of the King's Trust Awards 2025 during a reception at Buckingham Palace, London.

King Charles requests Sugababes CD at star-studded red carpet event

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News