UK households to get £300 summer cost of living payment from this month

Households across the UK can claim up to £300 this June in payments to help with essential costs amid the cost of living crisis. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Households across the UK can claim up to £300 this June in payments to help with essential costs amid the cost of living crisis.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Households across the country can claim the payments through their local council, and don’t have to be claiming benefits to be eligible for the payments.

The Household Support Fund (HSF) is a scheme that gives vulnerable and low-income households support with essential costs, including energy and water bills, food and essential items.

The fund began in 2021, and was meant to end in March 2025. It has now been extended until March of 2026, but each council sets its own application deadline.

Under the HSF, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) sends money to local authorities across the country.

Read more: Liverpool parade injury toll hits 109 as four people still remain in hospital after horror crash

Read more: Healey pledges to 'create British Army that is 10 times more lethal' as full details of defence review emerge

The councils can then choose how to distribute the money to those in need by assessing applicants on how much they need the support.

Because of this, each local council can set its own perimeters and eligibility criteria for the scheme, as well as how much money households can claim.

Some councils don’t require households to apply, and others distribute the money to charities and community groups.

In some places, applicants can only apply for the payment once per year.

Households can also claim vouchers to use at supermarkets or for energy bills, as well as the lump-sum payments.

Applicants do not have to be on benefits to claim, but those who are claiming benefits won’t be affected by applying for the extra support.