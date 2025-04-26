Major UK city will soon charge 'tourist tax' for overnight stays

A new tourist tax will hit a UK city. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

A UK city, popular with football fans, will soon charge a 'tourist tax' to boost its economy.

From June, tourists visiting Liverpool will pay a "tourist tax" on hotels and accommodation.

Hotel owners voted in favour of the charge in a ballot by Accommodation Business Improvement District (BID).

A £2 charge will be added at checkout in hotels and accommodation for visitors.

The move will raise an estimated £9.2 million in two years, the BID predicted.

Racegoers descend on Liverpool city centre after Ladies Day at Aintree Racecourse. Picture: Alamy

The group represents 83 hotels and multiple serviced apartment providers in Liverpool.

59% of businesses who voted supported the tax, while 18 companies it.

Around 73% of the money raised will be invested in Liverpool's tourism sector, according to The Sun.

The BID company said it will "turbo charge" the economy.

Crowds of shoppers out at Liverpool One Shopping Centre. Picture: Alamy

One disgruntled user said on X: "With such a tight vote, shouldn't [have] gone through and certainly [not] with such a low turnout."

Another added: "Money for nothing! Same room, same service but £2 per night more."