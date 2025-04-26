Vanessa Feltz 3pm - 6pm
Major UK city will soon charge 'tourist tax' for overnight stays
26 April 2025, 14:34
A UK city, popular with football fans, will soon charge a 'tourist tax' to boost its economy.
From June, tourists visiting Liverpool will pay a "tourist tax" on hotels and accommodation.
Hotel owners voted in favour of the charge in a ballot by Accommodation Business Improvement District (BID).
A £2 charge will be added at checkout in hotels and accommodation for visitors.
The move will raise an estimated £9.2 million in two years, the BID predicted.
The group represents 83 hotels and multiple serviced apartment providers in Liverpool.
59% of businesses who voted supported the tax, while 18 companies it.
Around 73% of the money raised will be invested in Liverpool's tourism sector, according to The Sun.
The BID company said it will "turbo charge" the economy.
One disgruntled user said on X: "With such a tight vote, shouldn't [have] gone through and certainly [not] with such a low turnout."
Another added: "Money for nothing! Same room, same service but £2 per night more."