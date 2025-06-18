Major UK supermarket offering 25% off £40 shops in ‘thank you’ to members after cyber attack

18 June 2025, 02:41

A man walks past empty shelves in a branch of the Co-op in Manchester following the major cyber attack.
A man walks past empty shelves in a branch of the Co-op in Manchester following the major cyber attack. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Co-op is offering its members £10 off a minimum £40 shop as a "thank you" gesture following a major cyber attack that disrupted payments and left shelves bare.

The Co-op's stock availability was affected due to the attack in May, and shoppers faced empty shelves because of the continued fallout.

Hackers also stole members' personal data, such as names and contact details, from the retailer which has over 7,000 stores across the UK.

Previously, the cyber attackers believed to be behind the hack bragged about the vast scale of their attack, claiming they managed to infiltrate IT networks and steal 20 million customer's data.

The retailer initially claimed the hack had only a "small impact" on the company.

But the firm later raced to apologise, admitting the hackers had "accessed data relating to a significant number of our current and past members".

The Co-op was just one of a number of retailers and other firms to have been hit by a raft of cyber attacks striking the sector in recent months.

Marks & Spencer was forced to halt all online orders after a cyber incident in April, which bosses have said was likely to cost the business around £300 million, while Harrods was also hit.

The convenience retailer announced the "thank you" as its 2,300 food stores returned to usual trading, with all marketing activity resuming including a new national summer advertising campaign.

The offer, to "express gratitude" to the grocer's six and a half million members who supported the business during the attack, provides 25% off a £40 in-store shop.

The offer, which can be used by members once, takes effect from June 18 and runs until midnight on June 24.

The deal will also be available to new members.

Co-op managing director of food Matt Hood said: "I'm very proud that, thanks to the work of our colleagues, we are very near to making a full and complete recovery from the recent cyber-attack on our Co-op, and I'm delighted to see our stores looking back to normal and being able to serve our shoppers and communities.

"We are so grateful to our member owners for their support and patience with us during what was a very difficult time and hope this gesture of appreciation goes a little way to showing them our thanks, with more value rewards to come over the summer."

"The words “cyber attack” still elicit a Pavlovian response - and should, but the more and more we hear of cyber attacks, the less we’re going to care.

“If one happens and you’re at risk, change your password, keep an eye on your credit record and move on - it’s an annoying part of our increasingly digital world," LBC'S technology correspondent Will Guyatt advises.

