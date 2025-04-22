More than 1.5 million council workers offered pay increase of 3.2%, as lowest paid workers to get £6,000 increase

Three Medway Council workers walking along Rochester High Street in Kent in the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

More than 1.5 million council workers have been offered a pay increase of 3.2%, it was announced on Tuesday.

Council workers include social workers, planning officers, refuse collectors, carers and teachers.

Employers representing authorities in England, Wales and Northern Ireland said the "full and final" offer would increase their pay bill by £793 million.

Chairman of the National Employers for local government services, James Lewis, said: "Council employees have been offered a pay increase of 3.2 % from April 1 2025.

"For the lowest paid (currently earning £23,656 per annum), the offer means their pay will have increased by more than £6,000 (33.0%) over the four years since April 2021.

"The offer also includes a proposal to delete the bottom pay point (SCP2) from the national pay spine on April 1 2026.

"The National Employers are acutely aware of the additional pressure this year's offer will place on already hard-pressed council finances, as it would need to be paid for from existing budgets.

"However, they believe their offer is fair to employees, given the wider economic backdrop."

The National Employers negotiate pay on behalf of 350 local authorities in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Unison's head of local government Mike Short said: "With household bills still rising, council and school staff need a decent pay award after years of below-inflation deals and deep cuts to local government services.

"It's vital central government also plays its part through sustained investment in local authorities.

"Unison will meet to discuss the offer in early May before deciding next steps."

Unions have been negotiating for a pay rise because of rising living costs, saying that council workers have “missed out on the higher wage settlements paid out to workers in other parts of the public sector in the past year.”

They claim that council staff have seen 25% wiped from the value of their pay since 2010.