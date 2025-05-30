Millionaires should not get subsidy for energy bills, says Treasury minister

30 May 2025, 05:59

London, England, UK. 28th May, 2025. Chief Secretary to the Treasury DARREN JONES is seen in Downing Street. (Credit Image: © Thomas Krych/ZUMA Press Wire) EDITORIAL USAGE ONLY! Not for Commercial USAGE! Credit: ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy Live News
London, England, UK. 28th May, 2025. Chief Secretary to the Treasury DARREN JONES is seen in Downing Street. (Credit Image: © Thomas Krych/ZUMA Press Wire) EDITORIAL USAGE ONLY! Not for Commercial USAGE! Credit: ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

“Millionaires” should not get “subsidy for their energy bills from the Government”, a Treasury minister has suggested.

Darren Jones has said that winter fuel payments will “still be targeted to those that need it the most”.

Sir Keir said at Prime Minister’s questions last week that he wants to restore the payments to more pensioners, following pressure from campaigners, signalling a partial U-turn on one of Labour’s first announcements in Government.

He claimed that the UK’s improving economic prospects could allow for the move at the next fiscal event.

The partial U-turn came as ministers are continuing to face calls to scrap the two-child benefit cap.

Speaking to Sky News on Thursday evening, Chief Secretary to the Treasury Mr Jones was asked about Reform UK’s commitments on both the winter fuel and benefit cap policies.

British Gas energy bill with coins and money
British Gas energy bill with coins and money. Picture: Alamy

“All of those things cost money,” Mr Jones said.

“It’s right that we set out the detail and how we’re going to pay for those in a proper and orderly way.”

He added: “We’re sticking to the principle that millionaires shouldn’t be getting subsidy for their energy bills from the government, so winter fuel payments will still be targeted to those that need it the most.”

Mr Jones also touched on the Government’s approach to child poverty, telling the same programme that “we’re a Labour government we want child poverty to be falling in this country, not rising”.

“Of course, we want to help families lift themselves out of poverty.”

Last summer, Rachel Reeves announced that the previously universal winter fuel payment would be means-tested. The policy was blamed for the party’s collapse in support since last year’s general election, and campaigners were challenged about it on the doorsteps during May’s local elections.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage confirmed earlier this week that his party would support scrapping the two-child benefit cap and also reverse the winter fuel payment cuts.

Sir Keir said he is looking at “all options” to drive down child poverty when asked if he would like to get rid of the two-child benefit cap on Thursday.

Speaking on a visit to the North West, the Prime Minister said: “There isn’t a single bullet, but I’m absolutely determined that we will drive this down, and that’s why we’ll look at all options, always, of driving down child poverty.”

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has accused the Labour and Reform leaders of asking people to fund “unlimited child support for others” by scrapping the two-child cap.

Writing in the Daily Mail, she said that the Conservatives are the “only serious party of sound money”.

Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan

Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan team up in new trailer for Richard Osman's star-studded The Thursday Murder Club
Andrew Tate and brother Tristan 'will return to UK' to defend rape charges, says lawyer

Andrew Tate and brother Tristan 'will return to UK' to defend rape charges, says lawyer

A lady pours hot water into a teapot.

Brewed Intentions: Conman who sold ordinary tea as unique Scottish variety found guilty of fraud
Father-of-three, 53, charged with seven offences after Liverpool parade incident

Father-of-three, 53, charged with seven offences after Liverpool parade incident

Police at the scene at

Body found in search for girl, 13, who went missing in reservoir

Two carers who drugged and sexually abused vulnerable teenager they were looking after jailed

Two carers who drugged and sexually abused vulnerable teenager they were looking after jailed
A girl vanished after a walk on Baitings Reservoir.

Girl ,13, missing in reservoir was on half-term walk with her dad when she disappeared

Banksy shares images of new work leaving fans guessing location

Banksy shares images of new work leaving fans guessing location

Thousands to get £200 DWP payments

Thousands to get £200 DWP payments

Step forward for HS2: First platform for high-speed railway revealed

Step forward for HS2: First platform for high-speed railway revealed

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Meghan reveals profound impact of major 'mum moment' with Prince Archie

Meghan reveals profound impact of major ‘mum moment’ with Prince Archie

Rare royal mourning ring worth thousands up for auction after being bought from charity shop for £15

Rare royal mourning ring worth thousands up for auction after being bought from charity shop for £15
Princess Diana's childhood home and final resting place targeted in arson attack as farmhouse burnt to the ground

Princess Diana’s childhood home and final resting place targeted in arson attack as farmhouse burnt to the ground

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here's why it's a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

