Mortgage price war approaches as lenders slash rates to lure homebuyers

18 April 2025, 23:03

Estate Agent for sale signs outside a block of flats in Slough, Berkshire. The Government has announced the UK Price Index for February.
Estate Agent for sale signs outside a block of flats in Slough, Berkshire. The Government has announced the UK Price Index for February. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The UK could be on the verge of a price war, with lenders expected to slash mortgage rates as competition heats up.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It comes as demand for mortgages is expected to flatline over the next few months according to new figures released as part of a Bank of England survey of UK lenders.

An increase early this year saw availability rise to its highest level since 2021, as the market saw the first handful of lenders drop their rates below 4%.

Multiple lenders including HSBC, Santander, The Co-Operative Bank and Virgin Money all announced they were set to cut rates in recent days.

It comes as further brokers look set to follow, with lenders including NatWest due to drop prices on Tuesday.

Read more: Pubs opening hours extended to mark 80th anniversary of VE Day

Edgbaston, Birmingham, 10th April 2025: Construction continues on brownfield land alongside existing Eco-Housing at the Port Loop construction in the Edgbaston area of Birmingham.
Edgbaston, Birmingham, 10th April 2025: Construction continues on brownfield land alongside existing Eco-Housing at the Port Loop construction in the Edgbaston area of Birmingham. Picture: Alamy

It comes as the base rate currently at four-point-five percent.

A bigger-than-expected drop in inflation on Wednesday could steer experts towards lowering the cost of borrowing.

Banks have been able to reduce their prices after a combination of Donald Trump’s tariff plans – which rocked the global markets and dampened the economy – and lower-than-expected inflation figures.

Brokers have now said that lenders are “sharpening their pencils” ahead of a “fight” for market share.

Financial markets now expect between three and four interest rate cuts in 2025.

It comes as the first remains on the horizon, with an announcement just weeks away.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Labour leader Keir Starmer and shadow Business and Consumer Affairs Minister, Lucy Powell, during a visit to the Brewdog Pub and Brewery in the City of London, where they are meeting staff to discuss impact of Covid-19 on the hospitality sector.

Pub opening hours extended across UK to mark 80th anniversary of VE Day

Love Island star Sam Taylor's girlfriend, 22, rushed to hospital after suffering cardiac arrest

Love Island star Sam Taylor's girlfriend, 22, rushed to hospital after suffering cardiac arrest

Essex police car

Senior police chief sacked after 'engaging in sexual contact with woman while on duty'

Screen grab taken from handout footage dated 17/04/25 issued by the Metropolitan Police of a woman who is believed to have been injured following a hit and run collision near Wembley Arena, north London, on Thursday evening.

Police hunt hit-and-run victim who was 'carried on car bonnet for 30 yards' outside London concert

Colin Farrell reveals heartbreaking reason he placed disabled son in care

Colin Farrell reveals heartbreaking reason he placed disabled son in care following misdiagnosis

'We're just going to say you're fools': Trump says US will 'walk away' if Ukraine peace talks continue to stall

'Nobody is playing me': Trump says 'good chance' of Ukraine peace deal but admits US will 'take a pass' if talks stall

Kids holding hands on way to school

Deteriorating relations between parents and schools ‘affecting pupil behaviour’

Headspace meditation app on an iPhone.

AI companion for mindfulness could help ‘bridge gaps’ in mental health care

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. 18th Apr, 2025. Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. 18.04.2025.

Max Verstappen's woes continue as Pierre Gasly quickest in Saudi practice

The Val Thorens French resort

British man, 27, falls 50ft to his death after 'exceptional' avalanche hits top French ski resort

A person has died trying to cross the Channel

Migrant dies attempting to cross the English Channel

Rochdale's Joe Thompson is given a guard of honour before kick off after having to retire from the game due to battling cancer

Former Manchester United and Rochdale star Joe Thompson dies aged 36 after cancer battle

The animal has been handed over to the RSPCA

Police discover four-foot-long caiman during raid on Essex home

A traffic jam on the M8 Motorway and Kingston Bridge approach roads in Glasgow city centre, Scotland, UK

Easter travel warning as 19 million Brits to hit UK roads amid airport strikes, train cancellations and bad weather

Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling joins Star Wars: Starfighter as he promises to 'shine a light' on iconic franchise

The US will 'move on' from peace talks if a deal can't be agreed

US warns it will 'move on' from Ukraine peace talks if progress isn't made in coming days as minerals deal edges closer

Latest News

See more Latest News

Energy bills could rise once again.

Brits could face £100 more in household bills if UK signs up to EU Net Zero scheme, Tories claim
woman in military uniform holding happy daughter at home

Military families set for housing boost as Defence Sec pledges to ‘stop the rot’

Actor Haley Joel Osment attends the 2025 PaleyFest LA - "Poker Face" event at the Dolby Theatre on March 29, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

Oscar-nominated ‘Sixth Sense’ actor Haley Joel Osment charged with public intoxication and cocaine possession
Commuters walk along a packed platform after a single train arrived during the morning rush hour, at Waterloo Station in London on April 8, 2024.

Millions set to face heavy disruption in Easter travel plans due to engineering works, strikes, traffic and flooding
Luigi Mangione, the suspect indicted in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson arriving at the South Street Helipad in New York City on December 19, 2024.

Luigi Mangione indicted on federal murder charge over CEO killing as US pushes for death penalty
Firefighters are battling a major blaze at a historic First World War airfield - as residents were warned to stay indoors due to fears over asbestos in the smoke.

Firefighters battle huge blaze at historic WWI airfield as residents warned of asbestos in smoke
Far fewer women today would prefer to switch gender than they once did, according to a study.

Fewer women would prefer to switch gender than they once did, study shows

More than four in five (81%) teachers feel the number of pupils exhibiting violent and abusive behaviours has increased, according to a poll by the NASUWT teaching union.

Teachers are being punched, kicked, shoved or spat at by pupils

Harry Maguire secured one of the most jaw-dropping European wins.

Harry Maguire seals Europa League semi-final spot for Manchester United after thrilling comeback
David Lammy has said Russia must agree to an “immediate, full and unconditional ceasefire” after meeting counterparts from the US and Europe.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy says Russia must accept ‘unconditional ceasefire’ after US-Europe talks

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry Attends Court For Appeal Over Downgraded Security

Prince Harry called for taxpayer-funded police protection after al-Qaeda murder threats

King Charles met Zelenskyy in March, 2025

Mystery drones spotted above Sandringham sparked security scare just days before King Charles hosted Zelenskyy
The British Royal Family Attend Easter Service

Kate and William 'make major change to Easter plans' in break from royal tradition

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News