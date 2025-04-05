Prices ‘pushed higher’ and warnings of job losses as National Insurance rise comes into effect

5 April 2025, 22:13

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said at last year's Budget that the move would raise £25 billion per year by 2029
Chancellor Rachel Reeves said at last year's Budget that the move would raise £25 billion per year by 2029. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Prices could increase and staff working hours fall as the rise in employer national insurance contributions (NICs) comes into force, ministers have been warned.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The rate of employer NICs will go up by 1.2 percentage points from 13.8% to 15%, and the payments will start when an employee earns £5,000, down from the previous level of £9,100.

The tax increase comes as businesses are also dealing with an 6.7% rise in the minimum wage which came into force last week.

Yesterday, cosmetics company Lush and car repair chain Kwik Fit warned they will raise prices due to an increase in employers' National Insurance (NI).

What’s happening?

  • From Sunday, employers will have to pay NI at 15% on salaries above £5,000, instead of 13.8% on salaries above £9,100 currently.
  • The government expects about 940,000 firms to pay more, 250,000 companies to pay less, and 820,000 to see no change.
  • Firms have said they will either: Pass the cost on to customers, freeze or reduce hiring, reduce profit margins, cut jobs if necessary

Read more: 'Awful April' price hikes: Full list of bills going up as fuming Brits brand increases 'horrendous' and 'unfair'

Read more: Jaguar Land Rover halts shipments to US in wake of tariffs as Trump insists he'll win 'economic revolution'

The Conservatives have labelled the change a "jobs tax" while the boss of a hospitality industry group has said the move will have a negative impact on job creation.

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UKHospitality, said: "The increases to employer national insurance contributions are going to hit businesses and workers right across the UK.

"The impacts will be stark, with hours for staff reduced, trading hours shortened, prices increased and, in the worst case scenario, jobs lost.

"These damaging rises not only hit cherished hospitality venues and communities but the Government's ambition to get people back into work. It needs sectors like hospitality to create the jobs to get people out of the welfare system but these tax rises will have the opposite effect on job creation."

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said at last year's Budget that the move would raise £25 billion per year by 2029, and that she did not "take this decision lightly".

The Conservatives have accused the Government of "slamming businesses with a punishing jobs tax".

Pointing also to the tariffs unveiled by US president Donald Trump, shadow business and trade secretary Andrew Griffith said: "British firms are already on their knees - now Labour delivers a one-two punch that could flatten them.

"They don't understand that it's business, not big government, that drives growth. If they don't reverse course fast, working people will pay the price."

Sir Keir Starmer acknowledged earlier this week that the cost-of-living crisis is ongoing and people are feeling the pressure of rising household bills but pointed to the minimum wage increase.

The start of April also saw hikes in council tax and energy bills for households.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Video footage shows the convoy had emergency lights flashing when it was hit

Israel admits ‘mistakenly’ killing 15 aid workers after video leak contradicted official version of events

Police found two men stabbed on on Erconwald Street in East Acton. One of them died at the scene

Murder probe as man knifed to death in double stabbing in London street

Dan Norris, pictured here next to Keir Starmer has also been held on suspicion of misconduct in public office

Labour MP arrested on suspicion of rape and child sex offences

The victim, centre, and his two killers

Moment London knife victim, 22, buys drinks for his killers before they stab him to death in street

An armed Met counter-terror firearms unit at Downing Street

UK police chiefs ‘plan national counter-terrorism force’

Patrick Mullins aboard Nick Rockett after winning the Randox Grand Nationa

Nick Rockett wins 2025 Grand National at Aintree holding off last year's winner I Am Maximus

She was reportedly robbed outside an Italian restaurant in Cheshire

Wife of Man Utd goalkeeper Andre Onana ‘robbed of £62K handbag and Rolex’

Jaguar Land Rover has paused shipments to the US in the wake of 'Liberation Day' tariffs

Jaguar Land Rover halts shipments to US in wake of tariffs as Trump insists he'll win 'economic revolution'

The fire happened at Goldenbeach Holiday Park, Roman Bank, Ingoldmells.

Two people killed in caravan fire at holiday park in Lincolnshire

Easter eggs have been recalled over a potential risk of 'metal'

'Do not eat' warning as major chocolate brand recalls two Easter eggs amid fears they contain metal

Flowers and toys left on a swing seat to commemorate victims killed in Russia's missile attack on Friday

Death toll from Russian strike on Zelenskyy's home town rises as 18 confirmed dead - including nine children

Lucy Connolly

Tory councillor's wife who was jailed for racial hatred tweet after Southport attacks 'denied temporary release'

The scene at Beckenham Place Park

Body found in search for teenage boy who went missing while swimming in lake in south-east London

Molly Russell took her own life in 2017.

Meta and Pinterest 'make secret donation to Molly Russell charity'

Elton John

Sir Elton John says he 'can't read, watch TV or see his boys play rugby' as he opens up about health battle

Corby steelworks pictured in 1981

Calls for public inquiry into environmental scandal after botched clean-up of steelworks

Latest News

See more Latest News

The stabbing happened on Ramsden Street in Huddersfield.

Man, 20, charged with murder after 16-year-old boy stabbed to death in Huddersfield

Donald Trump's 10% tariff on UK products has officially come into force

Trump tariffs come into force as global stock markets plunge deeper into the red

File photo dated 19-05-2024 of Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne lifting the Premier League trophy with team-mates.

Kevin De Bruyne to leave Manchester City, as Pep Guardiola calls him 'one of greatest midfielders to play in England'
Stock markets plummeted on Friday

Starmer 'pushing for Trump royal visit this year' as UK bids for US trade deal - after tariffs spark turmoil in markets
Tom Howard

British tourist killed after being struck by boulder on trek through Himalayas

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, a car burns following a Russian missile attack that killed more than a dozen people, including children, in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, Friday, April 4, 2025. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

Russia kills 16 people including three children in missile strike on Zelenskyy's home town, with dozens wounded
Travel influencer Mykhailo Viktorovych Polyakov, 24, made an illegal visit to North Sentinel Island

Tourist who left Coke for world's most isolated tribe 'could have wiped them all out' - and police 'can't go collect can'
Club house covered in red paint as members of group Palestine action caused damage to the Trump owned site of Trump Turnberry Golf Club in Scotland.

Police arrest man, 33, and woman, 55, after Donald Trump's Scottish golf course vandalised with red paint
Man, 23, who gouged out pensioner's eyes before beating him to death with his own walking stick locked up indefinitely

Man, 23, who gouged pensioner's eyes out before beating him to death with his own walking stick locked up indefinitely
The FTSE 100 plummeted on Friday

UK stock market plunges amid Trump tariff chaos as FTSE 100 suffers worst trading losses in five years

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew with Charles, his brother

King Charles dragged into Prince Andrew's 'Chinese spy' scandal

The King was described as being “jolly” and “in great spirits” by guests as he played a recorder made out of a carrot at a music reception at Windsor Castle.

Watch moment King Charles plays carrot recorder at Windsor Castle music reception

Meghan's lifestyle brand has sold out

Meghan's £22 honey and £11 jam sell out within an hour - along with everything else in her new lifestyle brand

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News