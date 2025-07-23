Tom Swarbrick 4pm - 6pm
Are you owed money? HMRC issues warning to 1 million UK taxpayers that haven’t claimed their tax refund
23 July 2025, 15:34
HMRC has issued an alert urging taxpayers to check if they’re owed money, as 1 million people haven’t claimed the money they’re owed.
People can claim a tax refund if they’ve overpaid on their income tax, or other forms of taxes.
HMRC works out if taxpayers have paid the correct amount by the end of each tax year, and normally issues an automatic rebate.
But if you think you have overpaid, you can put in a claim yourself.
HMRC posted on X: "Don't miss out on your tax refund!
“Almost 1 million people haven't claimed the money they're owed. Use the HMRC app to check today."
The government website has a tax checker tool, which Brits can use to check their eligibility for a refund.
You’ll be able to claim money back if you have overpaid tax on the following:
- pay from a job
- job expenses such as working from home, fuel, work clothing or tools
- a pension
- a Self Assessment tax return
- a redundancy payment
- UK income if you live abroad
- interest from savings or payment protection insurance (PPI)
- income from a life or pension annuity
- foreign income
- UK income earned before leaving the UK
Those who overpay usually receive a P800 tax calculation letter. The authority estimates it will send out four million of these letters this summer, and should all arrive by 30 November 2025.
People can then follow the instructions on the letter to claim their refund, which can be done through the gov.uk website, via your HMRC personal tax account, the HMRC app, or by contacting HMRC directly.
If you successfully claim your refund, the money should take about five working days to land in your bank account.