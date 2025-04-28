Breaking News

NHS prescription charges to be frozen for the first time in three years

28 April 2025, 12:14 | Updated: 28 April 2025, 12:47

A three-month prescription pre-payment certificate (PPC) will have the same cost as now, at £32.05, while a 12-month one will remain at £114.50
A three-month prescription pre-payment certificate (PPC) will have the same cost as now, at £32.05, while a 12-month one will remain at £114.50. Picture: Getty Images

By Frankie Elliott

NHS prescription charges in England will be frozen for the first time in three years, the Prime Minister has announced.

Prices will stay at £9.90 per item while three-month and annual pre-payment certificates will also be frozen for 2025/26.

It means patients will save about £18 million next year while those already exempt from paying prescriptions will continue to be so, the Government said.

A three-month prescription pre-payment certificate (PPC) will have the same cost as now, at £32.05, while a 12-month one will remain at £114.50.

Sir Kier Starmer made the announcement as voters across England head to the polls on Thursday for local council elections.

Speaking on a visit to a health centre in Rossendale, Lancashire, the PM said: "Today we are freezing prescription charges so that means they won't go over £10 and that is really significant, because very many people have to pay for prescriptions.

"There's a sort of cost-of-living crisis that is still very challenging for people, so this is an important measure in that.

Wes Streeting said the freeze on prescription charges would "put money back into the pockets of millions of patients"
Wes Streeting said the freeze on prescription charges would "put money back into the pockets of millions of patients". Picture: Getty

"It's not the only measure of course - we are taking steps on school uniforms to limit the cost of school uniforms, we're driving up the minimum wage, we've got breakfast clubs coming on stream, that's something we announced last week, which will save families about £450.

"Each of these, in their incremental way, will ease the pressure that people feel because of the cost-of-living crisis."

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said: "This Government's plan for change will always put working people first and our moves today to freeze prescription charges will put money back into the pockets of millions of patients.

"Fixing our NHS will be a long road - but by working closer with our pharmacies we're saving money and shifting care to the community where it's closer to your home.

"We made the difficult but necessary choices at the budget to fund moves like this and change our NHS so it can once again be there for you when you need it."

The freeze was last used to help people with the rising cost of living in 2022 under Boris Johnson's Conservative government.

Groups already exempt from prescription charges include children under 16 and those aged 16-18 in full-time education; people aged 66 and over; pregnant women and those who have had a baby in the last 12 months; people with specified medical conditions like diabetes or cancer and have valid exemption certificates.

Those receiving some benefits and NHS inpatients also receive free prescriptions.

