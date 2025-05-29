Growing number of pupils missing school because they cannot afford meals, uniforms and trips

29 May 2025, 06:03

School pupils queue at hot counter waiting to be served by kitchen staff in school refectory UK
School pupils queue at hot counter waiting to be served by kitchen staff in school refectory UK. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Children from disadvantaged backgrounds are missing lessons because they cannot afford uniforms, food, trips and transport, a report has suggested.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A survey, commissioned by charity Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG), found 16% of all pupils said they have missed secondary school at least once because they did not have something they needed to attend.

This figure increased among children who are eligible for free school meals (FSMs), with more than one in four (26%) saying this had been the case.

The charity is calling on the Government to expand free school meals to more families in England, as well as scrap the two-child benefit limit.

The poll, of 1,700 state secondary school pupils aged 11-18 in the UK, found 47% of those who missed school because they did not have what they needed said they did so because they did not have the right uniform or kit.

Across all pupils, those eligible for FSMs were around three times more likely to give this reason for missing school than their peers, the report said.

Read more: Starmer to brand Farage’s economics a ‘fantasy’ that will lead to Liz Truss-style meltdown

Read more: Four people remain 'very ill' in hospital as police continue to question Liverpool victory parade suspect

King Charles III speaks with pupils from Rye Oak Primary School as he visits the first Coronation Food Hub in Deptford, south London.
King Charles III speaks with pupils from Rye Oak Primary School as he visits the first Coronation Food Hub in Deptford, south London. Picture: Alamy

The poll, carried out by Survation between April and May, found 23% of those who missed school because they did not have what they needed said it was because they could not afford school meals.

The cost of getting to school was reported as a key reason for non-attendance by more than a quarter (26%) of children who had missed school because they did not have what they needed.

Meanwhile, 27% said a lack of money for trips meant they sometimes did not attend school.

A member of staff at a secondary school in Scotland told researchers: “We sometimes receive calls to the school to say a certain pupil can’t come in today because they maybe only have one uniform and that’s in the washing and it’s not dry so they’ll be off today.”

A secondary school pupil in England said: “I miss (out on) enrichment week and trips it’s too much (money).”

Kate Anstey, head of education at CPAG, said: “Children in poverty aren’t getting the real deal at school because they don’t have money to participate – or even get to the school gates.

“From not being able to afford meals or uniform to poor mental health, lack of money at home means young people are missing school – effectively priced out of the system.

“Government must do more to support living standards for families so kids aren’t locked out of learning – including scrapping the two-child limit and expanding eligibility for free school meals.”

A Government spokesperson said: “We are determined to reduce child poverty through wide-ranging action as part of our Child Poverty Taskforce, breaking the unfair link between background and opportunity.

“This Government has inherited a system with baked-in inequalities, which we’re tackling head-on through our Plan for Change by rolling out free breakfast clubs in every primary, providing mental health support in every school, and investing over £3 billion in Pupil Premium to support those children who need it most.

“Through our Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill, we are also changing the law to limit the number of branded items schools can require, which alongside free breakfast clubs could put £500 a year back into working parents’ pockets.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The cyber and electromagnetic command will be led by General Sir Jim Hockenhull to defend against cyber attacks and co-ordinate offensive moves with the national cyber force.

British military to launch £1bn cyber and AI army to strike back at Putin’s hackers

The 53-year-old suspect involved in the Liverpool parade crash has been described by neighbours as a nice family man.

Liverpool crash suspect is 'pleasant family man with three young kids'

New Scotland Yard before its move in 2016. Sign outside the Metropolitan Police headquarters, Broadway, Victoria, London, England, UK

Chief officers call for radical overhaul of structure of UK policing

Phone theft has soared in the UK.

One in three UK adults have had their phone stolen, study reveals

PC Stephen Smith and PC Rachel Comotto denied assaulting Donald Burgess, a single-leg amputee, at Park Beck care home in St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex, on June 21, 2022.

Two police officers who pepper-sprayed and tasered amputee, 92, in care home cleared of assault

Exclusive
Adverts for a face-swapping app which "encourage users to put children's faces onto sexualised adult content" have been branded "horrifying and dangerous".

'Horrifying' adverts promote 'swapping children's faces onto sexualised adult content'

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer meeting with Police and Crime Commissioner Emily Spurrell, Deputy Chief Constable Chris Green (second right) and the Mayor of Liverpool City Region, Steve Rotheram, at Merseyside Police Headquarters.

Four people remain 'very ill' in hospital as police continue to question Liverpool victory parade suspect

A group of veterans impacted by a historical gay ban at College Green in London

LGBT veterans dismissed for their sexuality ‘furious’ at slow pace of compensation

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the plans on Wednesday evening

US will 'aggressively revoke' visas for Chinese students

American singer, actress, dancer, and model Casandra Elizabeth Ventura

Sean 'Diddy' Combs's ex Cassie Ventura gives birth two weeks after testifying against him

Health Secretary Wes Streeting has urged doctors not to go on strike.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting warns against doctors' strike action as he vows to fix 'broken NHS'

Chelsea players celebrate after winning the UEFA Conference League final match at Tarczynski Arena Wroclaw, Poland.

Chelsea win Conference League to become first club to win all four major European trophies

Exterior view of St Helier hospital, in the London Borough of Sutton, and which is run by Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust.

Hospital managers 'ignoring official guidance' on Supreme Court trans ruling

Baitings Reservoir in West Yorkshire

Search underway after girl 'falls into water' at major UK reservoir

Palestinians storming a U.N. World Food Program warehouse and carry bags of flour in Zawaida, Central Gaza Strip, on Wednesday.

Four killed as Palestinians storm UN Gaza aid warehouse in search of food

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan shake hands during their meeting in Moscow on Tuesday, May 27.

Trump says he is 'very disappointed' with Putin as Russia proposes more direct peace talks with Ukraine

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kneecap at the BAFTA Film Awards 2025.

Kneecap 'forced' to drop out of Glasgow festival amid 'police concerns over safety'

Former Eastenders star Kara Tointon reveals she's undergone a double mastectomy

'It's about taking control': Former Eastenders star Kara Tointon reveals she's undergone a double mastectomy
Inhaling mould spores, which can trigger allergies, asthma attacks, and respiratory infections that cause lung disease and, in severe cases, death

‘Deadly mould’ crisis grips UK Homes as complaints surge by over a third

The 22-year-old was one of six British players through to the second round at Roland Garros but her stay was ended in brutal fashion, 6-1 6-2, by the four-time champion

Raducanu routed by Swiatek again as French Open hopes crushed in straight sets

Germany's chancellor Friedrich Merz said that under an intensified cooperation agreement Germany will “will strive to equip the Ukrainian army with all the capabilities that truly enable it to successfully defend the country".

Germany offers to support Ukraine to develop its own long-range missiles to strike Russia

Andrew Tate, right, speaks to media next to his brother Tristan. The pair have both been charged with rape by UK police.

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan charged with raping four women by UK police

Thomas Woldbye could not be reached during Heathrow's power shutdown because his phone was on silent

Heathrow chief out of reach during airport power shutdown as phone was on silent, inquiry finds
The head of the Metropolitan Police, Sir Mark Rowley, said forces will more often have to release personal details about suspects earlier, following the Liverpool FC parade crash.

Race and ethnicity of suspects to be released earlier after Liverpool FC parade attack, Met Police chief says
Kevin Costner in Horizon An American Saga - Chapter 1

Hollywood star Kevin Costner sued by stuntwoman over 'violent' unscripted rape scene in new film
England's test cricket squad. GB cricket is set to compete in the 2028 Olympics

GB Cricket set to form ahead of Olympic return for sport at Los Angeles 2028

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The childhood home and final resting place of Princess Diana has been targeted in an arson attack

Princess Diana’s childhood home and final resting place targeted in arson attack as farmhouse burnt to the ground
The speech was last read in 1977 by the King's mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

'Canada is strong and free': King Charles says in throne speech in Canada amid rising Trump tensions
The Princess Royal meets members of the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) team during a visit to the Royal Liverpool University Hospital to meet and thank emergency responders

Princess Anne thanks medical staff who treated those injured in Liverpool victory parade

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News