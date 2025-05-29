Growing number of pupils missing school because they cannot afford meals, uniforms and trips

School pupils queue at hot counter waiting to be served by kitchen staff in school refectory UK. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Children from disadvantaged backgrounds are missing lessons because they cannot afford uniforms, food, trips and transport, a report has suggested.

A survey, commissioned by charity Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG), found 16% of all pupils said they have missed secondary school at least once because they did not have something they needed to attend.

This figure increased among children who are eligible for free school meals (FSMs), with more than one in four (26%) saying this had been the case.

The charity is calling on the Government to expand free school meals to more families in England, as well as scrap the two-child benefit limit.

The poll, of 1,700 state secondary school pupils aged 11-18 in the UK, found 47% of those who missed school because they did not have what they needed said they did so because they did not have the right uniform or kit.

Across all pupils, those eligible for FSMs were around three times more likely to give this reason for missing school than their peers, the report said.

King Charles III speaks with pupils from Rye Oak Primary School as he visits the first Coronation Food Hub in Deptford, south London. Picture: Alamy

The poll, carried out by Survation between April and May, found 23% of those who missed school because they did not have what they needed said it was because they could not afford school meals.

The cost of getting to school was reported as a key reason for non-attendance by more than a quarter (26%) of children who had missed school because they did not have what they needed.

Meanwhile, 27% said a lack of money for trips meant they sometimes did not attend school.

A member of staff at a secondary school in Scotland told researchers: “We sometimes receive calls to the school to say a certain pupil can’t come in today because they maybe only have one uniform and that’s in the washing and it’s not dry so they’ll be off today.”

A secondary school pupil in England said: “I miss (out on) enrichment week and trips it’s too much (money).”

Kate Anstey, head of education at CPAG, said: “Children in poverty aren’t getting the real deal at school because they don’t have money to participate – or even get to the school gates.

“From not being able to afford meals or uniform to poor mental health, lack of money at home means young people are missing school – effectively priced out of the system.

“Government must do more to support living standards for families so kids aren’t locked out of learning – including scrapping the two-child limit and expanding eligibility for free school meals.”

A Government spokesperson said: “We are determined to reduce child poverty through wide-ranging action as part of our Child Poverty Taskforce, breaking the unfair link between background and opportunity.

“This Government has inherited a system with baked-in inequalities, which we’re tackling head-on through our Plan for Change by rolling out free breakfast clubs in every primary, providing mental health support in every school, and investing over £3 billion in Pupil Premium to support those children who need it most.

“Through our Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill, we are also changing the law to limit the number of branded items schools can require, which alongside free breakfast clubs could put £500 a year back into working parents’ pockets.”