'We've got your back,' Rachel Reeves tells Brits as she warns Trump's tariffs have 'huge implications' for economy

Rachel Reeves has told Brits 'we have your backs'. Picture: BBC Parliament

By Kit Heren

Rachel Reeves has promised British people that the government will support them despite the "huge implications" of Donald Trump's tariffs.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Chancellor told MPs that she would be meeting with her US counterpart Scott Bessent "shortly".

London's FTSE 100 share index rose in the first few minutes of trading on Tuesday, as a sense of optimism returned to the financial markets after several days of heavy losses.

The index, which tracks the UK's top 100 listed companies, was up more than 1% shortly after markets opened on Tuesday.

It follows a more positive session for Asian markets, with some indexes making gains after suffering steep falls in previous days.

Read more: 'If there is a trade war from Trump’s tariffs - we’ll get caught up in it', Streeting warns

Read more: 'Economic nuclear winter' ahead if US doesn't axe tariffs, Trump-backing billionaire warns as markets plunge again

Rachel Reeves, pictured on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

The next stage of Mr Trump's tariff programme comes into force in the early hours of Wednesday, with import taxes at 20% for goods from European Union nations and 24% from Japan.

The UK government is pushing for a deal with the White House in the hope of easing the 10% tariff on US imports of British goods, along with a 25% tariff on cars and separate import taxes for steel and aluminium.

Ms Reeves told MPs: "The United States' decision to impose tariffs has had and will continue to have huge implications for the world economy.

Starmer calls for calm as global markets tumble following Trump’s tariffs

"These implications have been reflected in the reaction that we've seen in global markets in recent days, which the financial authorities have of course been monitoring closely.

"This morning I spoke to the governor of the Bank of England, who has confirmed that markets are functioning effectively and that our banking system is resilient.

"I know too that this is an anxious time for families who are worried about the cost of living - we have your backs.

"And British businesses who are worried about what a changing world will mean for them - we have your backs too.

Trump Slump: Tariff turmoil sends stock market into 'tailspin'

"This Government is clear-eyed that our response to global change cannot not be to watch and wait, but instead to act decisively, to take the right decisions that are in our national interest, protecting working people.

"All of the decisions that we make as a Government will be underpinned by the stability of our non-negotiable fiscal rules.

"A trade war is in nobody's interest, it is why we must remain pragmatic, cool-headed and pursue the best deal with the United States that is in our national interest. This remains our priority."