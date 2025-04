Retirement savers could boost savings by £1,000 under new plan for small pension pots

People could get a retirement savings boost from a pension consolidator . Picture: PA

By Ella Bennett

People could get a retirement savings boost from a pension consolidator to scoop up smaller pots that may otherwise be lost.

There are now 13 million small pots, holding £1,000 or less, with the number increasing by around one million a year, the government has said.

Under reforms introduced as part of the Pension Schemes Bill, each individual saver’s small pots will be brought together into one pension scheme. Those who do not want bring their small pots together will have the right to opt out.

The government said the move will reduce admin costs for businesses.

Pensions minister Torsten Bell said: “There are now more small pension pots in the UK than pensioners – raising costs and hassle for workers trying to track their savings. It also costs the pensions industry hundreds of millions of pounds every year.

“We will automatically bring together people’s small pots into one high performing pension, reducing costs as well as hassle for savers. In time this could boost the pension of an average earner by around £1,000.”

Pensions minister Torsten Bell said the move will reduce costs for businesses . Picture: Alamy

Zoe Alexander, director of policy and advocacy at the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association (PLSA), said: “The accumulation of small pots creates unnecessary cost and complexity for savers and schemes alike. The PLSA has worked extensively with industry and the DWP (Department for Work and Pensions) to propose solutions and supports the model being proposed by the government.”

Rocio Concha, Which? director of policy and advocacy, said: “Which? called for the consolidation of small pots under £1,000 before the election, so we are delighted that the government is committing to doing this.”

Gail Izat, workplace managing director at Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, said: “The introduction of consolidators that can administer these pots effectively and invest them dynamically will be a step forward.”