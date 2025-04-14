Sony hikes Playstation 5 price by 25 per cent due to 'economic challenges' in the wake of Trump's tariffs

14 April 2025, 13:24

People walk past a PS5 billboard outside the PlayStation UK offices in Soho as Sony increases the prices of its PlayStation 5 video game console following the impact of Trump tariffs on the global economy.
People walk past a PS5 billboard outside the PlayStation UK offices in Soho as Sony increases the prices of its PlayStation 5 video game console following the impact of Trump tariffs on the global economy. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

The price of some PlayStation 5 (PS5) games consoles will rise in the UK and other countries, maker Sony has said, because of a "challenging economic environment".

The gaming giant said that from Monday, the price of the PS5 Digital Edition - the version of the console which does not include a disc drive - will rise from £390 to £430.

In a blog post confirming the price hikes, Sony said the "tough decision" had been made because of a "backdrop of a challenging economic environment, including high inflation and fluctuating exchange rates".

Sony has announced a rise in the price of the Playstation 5 as the impact of Trump's tariffs begin to take effect
Sony has announced a rise in the price of the Playstation 5 as the impact of Trump's tariffs begin to take effect. Picture: Alamy

The announcement comes in the wake of US President Donald Trump's move to impose tariffs on nations around the world, causing huge disruption to global manufacturing supply chains.

Mr Trump has since announced a temporary pause on some tariffs, and over the weekend the confirmation that imports of electronics such as smartphones and laptops would get a temporary reprieve until the Trump administration decides on a specific tariff approach to the semiconductor sector has added to the confusion for exporters.

As part of its announcement, Sony also confirmed some PS5 price rises for Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

In Europe, the price of the PS5 Digital Edition is rising from 449 euros to 499 euros.

Sony said the price in Europe and the UK for the standard PlayStation 5, which was released in 2020 and comes with a Blu-ray disc drive, will remain unchanged, as will the price for the PS5 Pro version, which was released last year.

