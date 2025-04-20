Supermarket cheese costing just £3.80 beats big-brand names to be crowned best in UK

By Danielle de Wolfe

A supermarket cheddar costing just £3.80 has fought off stiff competition from big-brand names to be crowned the best cheese in the UK.

A recent survey conducted by Which? unveiled the winner of the best supermarket cheese in the UK - and the findings may surprise you.

A blind taste tasting saw a panel of judges rank the cheeses across a range of categories, including scent, appearance, texture, and finally, taste.

Sampling a range of supermarket own-brand mature cheddars as well as big brand names, high street stores included in the taste tests include Aldi, Tesco and Sainsbury's.

And the results may surprise you, with one supermarket's own-brand offering outperforming the rest.

Tesco's Finest Mature English Cheddar Cheese was crowned the winner, beating one of the UK's biggest dairy names in the form of Cathedral City when it came to flavour.

The cheese was praised for its smooth texture, achieving an overall satisfaction score of 78%.

Priced at £3.80 for a 350g pack, cheese on toast is most definitely the order of the day.

Following close behind was M&S Cornish Cove Mature Cheddar Cheese, priced at £4.25 for a 350g pack.

The crunchy mature cheese garnered praise, with the judges branding it a "good all-rounder" with a score of 73%.

The Which? site said: "Our testers loved the look of this cheese and highly rated its first, smooth texture.

"Most also thought its salt level and strength of flavour were just right. People found it pleasingly crumbly and creamy, too."