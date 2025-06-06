Thousands of protesters will gather to ‘send message’ to government for ‘targeting poorest’ with spending cuts

Disabled activists march towards Parliament on March 26, 2025 in London, England. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

A huge demonstration will be held on Saturday to "send a message" to the Government over spending cuts and welfare reform.

The People's Assembly said it expected thousands of trade unionists, campaigners and activists to attend the event in central London.

The campaign group accused the Government of making spending cuts that target the poorest in society.

A spokesperson said: "The adherence to 'fiscal rules' traps us in a public service funding crisis, increasing poverty, worsening mental health and freezing public sector pay.

"Scrapping winter fuel payments, keeping the Tory two-child benefit cap, abandoning Waspi women, cutting £5 billion of welfare by limiting PIP and universal credit eligibility, and slashing UK foreign aid from 0.5% to 0.3% of GDP, while increasing defence spending to 2.5% of GDP, are presented as 'tough choices.'

"Real tough choices would be for a Labour government to tax the rich and their hidden wealth, to fund public services, fair pay, investment in communities and the NHS."

The People's Assembly said it is bringing together trade unionists, health, disability, housing, and welfare campaigners with community organisations under the slogan: No to Austerity 2.0.

There will be a march from central London to Whitehall for a rally, with speeches by trade union leaders, politicians, disability rights activists, anti-poverty campaigners and groups calling for more investment in the NHS and other public services.

The spokesperson added: "We face a growing threat from the far right, fuelled by racism, division, and failed politics. We need to see people's lives improve, we need to see the vulnerable cared for and an end to child poverty.

“On June 7, we march for education, for our NHS, for welfare, for refugees, against hate, and for a society in which our children can flourish."

The campaign group’s website says it is “responding to a groundswell of anger at recent government announcements,” by “bringing together trade unionists, health, disability, housing, and welfare campaigners with community organisations to take our message to Keir Starmer’s government.”

The People’s Assembly National Demo will start at 12.00pm at Portland Place, London W1B and march to Whitehall, for a public rally with speeches, music, and big screen video.

The group aims to “bring together all those voices who want to see an alternative to cuts, austerity, and poverty, which are breeding grounds for the far right.”