Uber to allow customers to pay in cash across most of UK

4 May 2025, 12:28 | Updated: 4 May 2025, 15:07

A man poses holding a smartphone showing the App for ride-sharing service Uber
A man poses holding a smartphone showing the App for ride-sharing service Uber. Picture: Getty
Rose Morelli

By Rose Morelli

Uber is now allowing passengers to pay in cash after previously only taking online card payments.

The change, which follows a series of trials across the country, extends to all UK cities except London.

The ride-hailing app has been cashless up until this point - but the new move will allow customers to select cash as a payment type.

It’s also been said that if a customer does not have the correct change, the overspend will return to the customer in the form of Uber credits.

Drivers can opt out of the change if they have safety concerns - but the move comes amid concerns that cashless services are excluding people who rely on cash to survive.

Read More: Private hire drivers go on global strike as thousands walk out for better pay and conditions

Read More: Civil servant sues MoD for racism after being disciplined for shopping and taking Uber trip during working hours

Uber drivers can opt out of the cash payments if they have safety concerns
Uber drivers can opt out of the cash payments if they have safety concerns. Picture: Getty

There has been a growing pressure on the government to draft legislation that would force businesses to accept cash as well as card transactions.

Ministers have said there are no plans to introduce these rules.

It is currently not illegal for shops to only accept card payments, and more businesses are making the change to cashless transactions.

Cashless businesses cite efficiency and reduced handling fees as a pro of card-only transactions, but many consumers argue it’s a form of discrimination to not accept cash.

Beyond convenience for those who have forgotten their card, or haven’t opted into contactless mobile payments, cashless payments can affect vulnerable people.

As well as those facing financial hardship and homelessness, victims of domestic abuse and coercive control often don’t have access to means of cashless payment.

