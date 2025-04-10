UK bank to give customers free cash after major outage - find out if you're eligible

10 April 2025, 18:30

HSBC, Barclays, Lloyds Bank, Standard Chartered, NatWest, BNP Paribas, Santander Bank, BBVA, Crédit Agricole banking apps
HSBC, Barclays, Lloyds Bank, Standard Chartered, NatWest, BNP Paribas, Santander Bank, BBVA, Crédit Agricole banking apps. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Thousands of Barclays customers are being handed free cash today after a major outage caused payday chaos.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Throughout today, the bank will issue payments to customers who were impacted by the outage earlier this year.

Most payments will be made by the end of Thursday, but some more complex cases could take longer.

If you are eligible for the cash, you will receive a specific code on the Barclays app that reads “Barclays UK Refu" plus the payment amount.

Read more: 'It will all work out very well': Trump 'happy' after shock tariff U-turn as stock markets soar

High Street Bank Barclay's
High Street Bank Barclay's. Picture: Getty

Customers will also receive a letter in the post confirming the amount they will receive.

These letters could take some time to arrive, however.

Customers flooded social media after receiving their cash on Thursday, with some reporting getting as much as £600.

One X user said: "Barclays just refunded me £600?? I don't know what’s going on down there but I will be taking that money."

Another added: "Did anyone else randomly receive 50 pounds from Barclays?"

While a third penned: "Does anyone have any idea why Barclays would send me a payment for £50?"

The outage hit customers at the end of January and coincided with payday for many Brits.

It lasted several days, leaving thousands unable to access their online accounts or send money.

At the time, customers took to social media to vent their frustrations, with one writing: "My balance is still not right?"I've also not received a payment! When will this be fixed, please?"While another said: "My balance still hasn't been updated for four days and your 'chat' fails to be of any help."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Edward Browne (left) and James Litchfield (right) were killed in a light aircraft crash

Two men in 60s killed in light aircraft crash at racetrack named and pictured

snooker table and balls

Snooker star Graeme Dott kicked out of World Championship qualifiers after being charged with child sex abuse

Exclusive
Adolescence is to be shown in secondary schools in the UK

Adolescence leads to almost no change in use of online safety tools

Rebekah Vardy 'threatens to reignite war with Coleen Rooney'

Rebekah Vardy 'disappointed' as she loses yet another appeal against Wagatha Christie £1.8m costs ruling

Greenpeace activists pour red dye into US Embassy pond in London

Head of Greenpeace arrested after activists pour red dye into US Embassy pond in London

Ariana Grande hosts Saturday Night Live

Legendary US sketch show Saturday Night Live set to launch UK version next year

24% of A roads and motorways and 31% of B and C roads were categorised with 'Amber' surface conditions last year.

UK's worst potholes revealed - is your area on the list?

A boy who was refused indefinite leave to remain in the UK after being unable to pay the application fee has won a High Court battle against the Home Office

Boy refused permission to stay in UK over unpaid £2.5k fee wins case

Aldi price match in Tesco supermarket store

Supermarket price war heats up in relief for consumers - as food inflation creeps up and household bills spiral

NHS in England has hit a key cancer waiting time target for the first time

NHS hits key cancer waiting time target in England - but patients still face 'unacceptable delays'

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and family on the No. 9 green during the Par 3 Contest prior to the start of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club

Like Father like Daughter: Moment Rory McIlroy’s daughter, 4, sinks incredible long putt at Augusta

Graeme Bowman went viral on Reddit after buying 26 supermarket items for each letter of the alphabet

Man's 26-item supermarket receipt goes viral for being in perfect alphabetical order

Andrew Tate gestures while speaking to media after checking in at a police station as part of his judicial control, which requires him to appear before judicial authorities in Romania when summoned, after returning from the United States, in Voluntari.

Andrew Tate 'pointed gun in woman's face' and told her 'there will be hell to pay' if she didn't obey, court papers reveal
Farishta Jami, 36, has been sentenced to prison for terrorism offences after planning to travel to Afghanistan to join Daesh

Warwickshire woman, 36, jailed for life after plot to join ISIS in Afghanistan

Allen McKenna, 47, died while on holiday in Morocco with girlfriend Majda Mjaoual

British businessman, 47, mysteriously dies while on holiday in Morocco with his 25-year-old girlfriend

Rebekah Vardy 'threatens to reignite war with Coleen Rooney'

Rebekah Vardy loses yet another appeal against Wagatha Christie £1.8m costs ruling

Latest News

See more Latest News

Counter-terrorism police are investigating whether Russian spies planted an incendiary device on a plane

Romanian man arrested by counter-terror police over suspected spy link to DHL depot fire

Bhim Kohli, 80, regularly walked dog Rocky in the park where he was attacked

Chilling reason schoolboy, 14, beat elderly dog walker to death in park

FILE - Ksenia Khavana sits in a defendants’ cage in a court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2024. Khavana, 33, was arrested in February on treason charges, accused of collecting money for Ukraine's military.

US ballerina Ksenia Karelina jailed in Russia for donating £40 to Ukraine charity freed following prisoner swap
Yvette Cooper speaks to Nick Ferrari on LBC

Home Secretary promises five grooming gang inquiries will go ahead as she slams 'misinformation'
Sadiq Khan tells councils to ignore NIMBYs and back late night opening and al-fresco dining to boost economy

Sadiq Khan tells councils to ignore NIMBYs and back late night opening and al-fresco dining to boost economy
Police shoot wife of 90s rock band Weezer's bassist following police chase - as she faces attempted murder charge

US police shoot wife of 90s rock band Weezer's bassist after police chase - as she faces attempted murder charge
Cllr Tommy MacPherson has retracted his comments following backlash

Councillor apologises for 'ill-thought-out' comments around pride parade starting near playpark
Tributes pour in for Britain's Got Talent star, 18, killed in car crash just weeks after his father died.

Tributes pour in for Britain's Got Talent star, 18, killed in car crash just weeks after father's 'sudden' death
Barry Dawson, 60, was killed after being shot through his front window, police have said

Man, 38, charged with murder after 'popular' County Durham dad, 60, was 'shot through his front window'
The damaged MV Stena Immaculate tanker is seen at anchor off the Yorkshire coast in the North Sea near Grimsby, England, Tuesday, March 11, 2025 in England. (Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP)

Stricken Stena Immaculate to be towed to Great Yarmouth a month after North Sea collision

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The King has joked about living “long enough” to see a tree he planted grow as he began the final day of his Italian state visit.

King Charles jokes about living 'long enough' to see tree he planted grow during Italy tour
FBL-EUR-C1-PSG-ASTON VILLA

William 'wearing lucky clothes' as he cheers on Aston Villa alongside George in Champions League quarterfinals
Diana Usa Tour

More than 200 items belonging to Princess Diana to go up for auction

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

We're one of Britain's top private health insurers - here's why we're offering customers weight-loss jabs

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News