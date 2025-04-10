UK bank to give customers free cash after major outage - find out if you're eligible

By Henry Moore

Thousands of Barclays customers are being handed free cash today after a major outage caused payday chaos.

Throughout today, the bank will issue payments to customers who were impacted by the outage earlier this year.

Most payments will be made by the end of Thursday, but some more complex cases could take longer.

If you are eligible for the cash, you will receive a specific code on the Barclays app that reads “Barclays UK Refu" plus the payment amount.

Customers will also receive a letter in the post confirming the amount they will receive.

These letters could take some time to arrive, however.

Customers flooded social media after receiving their cash on Thursday, with some reporting getting as much as £600.

One X user said: "Barclays just refunded me £600?? I don't know what’s going on down there but I will be taking that money."

Another added: "Did anyone else randomly receive 50 pounds from Barclays?"

While a third penned: "Does anyone have any idea why Barclays would send me a payment for £50?"

The outage hit customers at the end of January and coincided with payday for many Brits.

It lasted several days, leaving thousands unable to access their online accounts or send money.

At the time, customers took to social media to vent their frustrations, with one writing: "My balance is still not right?"I've also not received a payment! When will this be fixed, please?"While another said: "My balance still hasn't been updated for four days and your 'chat' fails to be of any help."