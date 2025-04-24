UK can't afford to ignore trade war risks, says Bank governor - as Trump's tariffs cause global disruption and uncertainty

24 April 2025, 01:54

Andrew Bailey said the UK must take impact of trade wars on global economic growth 'very seriously'.
Andrew Bailey said the UK must take impact of trade wars on global economic growth 'very seriously'. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

Andrew Bailey said the UK must take impact of trade wars on global economic growth 'very seriously'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

At an Institute of International Finance event in Washington, the Governor of the Bank of England said the central bank is in the process of "working through" the ramifications of Donald Trump's tariff policies before the Bank of England's next rate-setting meeting, scheduled for May.

The remarks come as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned that global trade disruption and uncertainty related to the tariffs 'chaos' are expected to slow growth significantly in economies across the world in 2025.

The organisation said it is slashing its global growth forecast by 0.5 percentage points this year, with nearly all countries seeing a downgrade.

The latest World Economic Outlook report was produced under "exceptional circumstances", with the IMF being forced to change its projections after US President Donald Trump unveiled a range of new and higher tariffs earlier this month.

The UK economy is predicted to grow by 1.1% this year, 0.5 percentage points less than January's forecast, partly reflecting tariffs, as well as weaker consumption amid higher inflation driven by bills and energy price hikes.

Read more: Global stocks rise as Trump backs down from China tariffs and suggests he won’t fire head of Federal Reserve

Read more: Chancellor Rachel Reeves 'confident' there will be a UK-US trade deal - but insists she won't rush it

Trump vs China: Who will win the trade war?

Responding to a question about US tariffs on Wednesday, Mr Bailey said: "We do have to take very seriously the risk to growth.

“Trade does support growth. Fragmenting the world economy will be bad for growth.

“The UK’s a very open economy and therefore it’s not just the relationship between the US and the UK, it’s the relationship between the US, the UK and the rest of the world that matters here.

“When we do our modelling, we also have to take into consideration the effect of growth in the rest of the world.”

Mr Bailey also noted that "weak productivity growth" may have constrained economic growth in the UK since the financial crisis.

The Bank of England chief's comments come as Chancellor Rachel Reeves said the US is "keen do a deal with the UK" as she prepares for meeting her US counterpart for talks in Washington.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Action urged to close life expectancy gap between men and women

'Men's health in crisis': health leaders call for urgent action to close life expectancy gap between men and women

Disgraced Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in Manhattan Criminal Court ahead of opening arguments in the rape and sexual assault trial against him in New York City on April 23, 2025.

Opening statements start in 'rape' retrial of Harvey Weinstein as court hears disgraced producer used 'unfettered power'

Mini-sheet of stamps showing Dame Vera Lynn in different aspects of her wartime career to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

New stamps mark 80th anniversary of VE Day featuring Dame Vera Lynn and key wartime figures

Piggy bank with money

Retirement savers could boost savings by £1,000 under new plan for small pension pots

Investigation Launched Into Ticketmaster Over Oasis Reunion Ticket Sales

'Definitely Maybe a scam': Oasis fans lose more than £2m in summer reunion ticketing fraud

Arsenal's Jakub Kiwior scores their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium

Liverpool title celebrations on ice as Arsenal draw with Crystal Palace

Serial killer Rose West's underwear to go on public display at true crime museum as murderer's pants sell for £2,000

Rose West's underwear to go on public display at true crime museum as murderer's pants sell for £2,000

Mark Rylance

Oscar winner Mark Rylance hits out at music festivals for turning London park into 'prison camp'

Shocking CCTV footage taken just moments before a fatal collision, shows a Corsa being driven at 87 mph as the driver is jailed for killing his friend in high-speed crash

Watch: Car speeds through residential roads at 87mph moments before fatal crash

A suit worn by Irish actor Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby in the final scenes of Peaky Blinders is to be auctioned.

Suit worn by Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders finale to be auctioned

A toxin produced by E. coli may be driving rates of bowel cancer in young people, scientists have discovered.

Scientists discover source of bowel cancer in young people as 44,000 people affected each year

Exclusive
Chancellor Rachel Reeves speaks during the Semafor World Economy Summit 2025

Chancellor Rachel Reeves 'confident' there will be a UK-US trade deal - but insists she won't rush it

Gwyneth Paltrow has ditched her ultra-strict Paleo diet

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals truth about 'caveman diet' after years of being 'obsessed' with healthy eating

Emma Raducanu marked her return to action with a straight-sets win over Suzan Lamens at the Madrid Open

Emma Raducanu returns to action with straight-sets win in Madrid

Ronnie O'Sullivan on his way to beating Ali Carter during day five of the Halo World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield.

Returning Ronnie O'Sullivan races to emphatic win over arch rival Ali Carter

Older motorists face having to take eye tests to keep their licences

Older drivers could face mandatory eyesight tests or risk losing their licence

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jordan Wilkes has been jailed for 30 years after stabbing the girl three times as she was playing outside her home

Man 'inspired' by Southport attack jailed for 30 years for attempted murder of nine-year-old girl
DJ Próvaí of Kneecap performs on Woodsies Stage during day four of Glastonbury Festival 2024

Counter terror police investigate ‘pro-Hamas’ rap group Kneecap who were given £14k by government
Gustavo Petro

Colombian leader reveals nickname for Donald Trump after having US visa revoked

Distraction is now one of the leading obstacles to reading for pleasure, according to a new report from The Reading Agency.

Could swapping scrolling for reading at bedtime affect your sleep?

The firts members of the public begin to pay their respect to the body of Pope Francis laying in state in an open casket in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican.

Tens of thousands of mourners wait in eight-hour queue to pay their respects to the Pope

Paddleboarding tour guide jailed for 10 years

Killer paddleboarding guide who led four people to their deaths over flooded weir jailed for more than 10 years
A Government target to clear the record high backlog of driving tests will be missed by up to eight months, a Cabinet minister said.

Target to clear driving test backlog to be missed by up to eight months as half of learners forced to wait six months
A British man was lynched and burned alive in Ecuador after a vigilante mob stormed a police station where he was being held

Brit was burned alive in Ecuador after 'unstoppable' vigilante mob overpowered police

Skegness to have £23 million investment.

Britain's 'hellhole' seaside town getting £23 million transformation

.

Turner Prize nominees include videotape sculptures and an artist who uses 'salvaged' dolls

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Louis can be seen running around in nature, pulling silly faces and laughing as he runs towards the camera.

Beaming Prince Louis seen behind-the-scenes in precious video shared on seventh birthday

One of eight new commemorative street signs in place to recognise the birthplace of Queen Elizabeth II on Bruton Place, London.

New commemorative street signs to mark birthplace of Queen Elizabeth II unveiled in London

x

Smile! Adorable Prince Louis photo shared on his seventh birthday by Kate and William

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News